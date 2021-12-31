Source Financial Advisors LLC Buys Amplitude Inc, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Confluent Inc, Sells Snap Inc, Asana Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: AMPL, CFLT, EMXC, SHYG, SJNK, EOG, IWD, WRK, T, CSCO, CL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amplitude Inc, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Confluent Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Stitch Fix Inc, sells Snap Inc, Asana Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Target Corp, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Source Financial Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Source Financial Advisors LLC owns 104 stocks with a total value of $371 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) - 130,196 shares, 14.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,230,092 shares, 13.92% of the total portfolio. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 157,372 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.23% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 31,728 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.91% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 31,327 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67%

Source Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Amplitude Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $63.17. The stock is now traded at around $20.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 58,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Source Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $47.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 21,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Source Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $60.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 19,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Source Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $45.18, with an estimated average price of $44.83. The stock is now traded at around $44.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Source Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.62 and $27.11, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 19,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Source Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $111.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Source Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.70%. The purchase prices were between $57.83 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $60.46. The stock is now traded at around $59.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 73,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Source Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 50.64%. The purchase prices were between $17.94 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $12.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 130,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Source Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 24.63%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $93.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Source Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15.

Source Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98.

Source Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6.

Source Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Domo Inc. The sale prices were between $46.75 and $93.75, with an estimated average price of $72.97.

Source Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $189.51 and $279.32, with an estimated average price of $235.91.

Source Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71.