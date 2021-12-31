Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Commodore Capital Lp Buys BELLUS Health Inc, Merus NV, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells , Kura Oncology Inc, Celldex Therapeutics Inc

Investment company Commodore Capital Lp (Current Portfolio) buys BELLUS Health Inc, Merus NV, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, Tricida Inc, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, sells , Kura Oncology Inc, Celldex Therapeutics Inc, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, Revolution Medicines Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Commodore Capital Lp. As of 2021Q4, Commodore Capital Lp owns 25 stocks with a total value of $432 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of COMMODORE CAPITAL LP
  1. IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE) - 3,217,163 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.98%
  2. Merus NV (MRUS) - 1,498,890 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 108.72%
  3. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) - 2,672,346 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.01%
  4. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) - 1,090,126 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.14%
  5. Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) - 704,537 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.55%
New Purchase: BELLUS Health Inc (BLU)

Commodore Capital Lp initiated holding in BELLUS Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.26 and $8.3, with an estimated average price of $6.65. The stock is now traded at around $7.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.83%. The holding were 3,124,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tricida Inc (TCDA)

Commodore Capital Lp initiated holding in Tricida Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.19 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $6.54. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 1,247,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Allakos Inc (ALLK)

Commodore Capital Lp initiated holding in Allakos Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.55 and $111.89, with an estimated average price of $80.43. The stock is now traded at around $5.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 815,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Merus NV (MRUS)

Commodore Capital Lp added to a holding in Merus NV by 108.72%. The purchase prices were between $20 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $25.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.75%. The holding were 1,498,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE)

Commodore Capital Lp added to a holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 88.14%. The purchase prices were between $24.73 and $35.4, with an estimated average price of $30.08. The stock is now traded at around $31.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 1,090,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX)

Commodore Capital Lp added to a holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 61.74%. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $37.1, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 805,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)

Commodore Capital Lp added to a holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 22.01%. The purchase prices were between $12.27 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $13.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 2,672,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN)

Commodore Capital Lp added to a holding in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc by 65.22%. The purchase prices were between $1.67 and $2.76, with an estimated average price of $2.16. The stock is now traded at around $1.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 8,464,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY)

Commodore Capital Lp added to a holding in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc by 29.98%. The purchase prices were between $3.23 and $4.6, with an estimated average price of $3.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 5,419,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (DRNA)

Commodore Capital Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.26 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $29.18.

Sold Out: Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)

Commodore Capital Lp sold out a holding in Kura Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $19.57, with an estimated average price of $16.12.

Sold Out: Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX)

Commodore Capital Lp sold out a holding in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $35.68 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $43.33.

Sold Out: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

Commodore Capital Lp sold out a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $16.55 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $21.87.

Sold Out: Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)

Commodore Capital Lp sold out a holding in Revolution Medicines Inc. The sale prices were between $24.35 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $28.17.

Sold Out: Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS)

Commodore Capital Lp sold out a holding in Astria Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $5.08 and $8.49, with an estimated average price of $6.54.



