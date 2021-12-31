Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

72 Investment Holdings, LLC Buys Entrada Therapeutics Inc, WeWork Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company 72 Investment Holdings, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Entrada Therapeutics Inc, WeWork Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 72 Investment Holdings, LLC. As of 2021Q4, 72 Investment Holdings, LLC owns 6 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 72 Investment Holdings, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/72+investment+holdings%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 72 Investment Holdings, LLC
  1. Prometheus Biosciences Inc (RXDX) - 1,848,024 shares, 64.85% of the total portfolio.
  2. Prometheus Biosciences Inc (RXDX) - 1,848,024 shares, 64.85% of the total portfolio.
  3. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX) - 988,995 shares, 17.29% of the total portfolio.
  4. Entrada Therapeutics Inc (TRDA) - 509,024 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) - 474,067 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Entrada Therapeutics Inc (TRDA)

72 Investment Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Entrada Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.7 and $35, with an estimated average price of $24.15. The stock is now traded at around $14.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.73%. The holding were 509,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: WeWork Inc (WE)

72 Investment Holdings, LLC initiated holding in WeWork Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $9.13. The stock is now traded at around $6.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 29,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of 72 Investment Holdings, LLC. Also check out:

1. 72 Investment Holdings, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. 72 Investment Holdings, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 72 Investment Holdings, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 72 Investment Holdings, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus