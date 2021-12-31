72 Investment Holdings, LLC Buys Entrada Therapeutics Inc, WeWork Inc

For the details of 72 Investment Holdings, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/72+investment+holdings%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of 72 Investment Holdings, LLC
- Prometheus Biosciences Inc (RXDX) - 1,848,024 shares, 64.85% of the total portfolio.
- Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX) - 988,995 shares, 17.29% of the total portfolio.
- Entrada Therapeutics Inc (TRDA) - 509,024 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) - 474,067 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio.
72 Investment Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Entrada Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.7 and $35, with an estimated average price of $24.15. The stock is now traded at around $14.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.73%. The holding were 509,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WeWork Inc (WE)
72 Investment Holdings, LLC initiated holding in WeWork Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $9.13. The stock is now traded at around $6.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 29,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of 72 Investment Holdings, LLC. Also check out:
