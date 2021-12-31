Darwin Global Management, Ltd. Buys Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells , BridgeBio Pharma Inc, Fate Therapeutics Inc

- New Purchases: PFE, AZN, ENTA, KROS, CCXI,
- Added Positions: FULC, VIR, INBX, ACRS,
- Reduced Positions: NTLA, FATE, BNTX, VERV,
- Sold Out: XLRN, BBIO, ADGI, AVTE,
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 7,697,762 shares, 69.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) - 605,587 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.47%
- AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 511,908 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Inhibrx Inc (INBX) - 591,975 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.10%
- BioNTech SE (BNTX) - 90,057 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.25%
Darwin Global Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 69.44%. The holding were 7,697,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Darwin Global Management, Ltd. initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76. The stock is now traded at around $59.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 511,908 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA)
Darwin Global Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $97.37, with an estimated average price of $78.84. The stock is now traded at around $64.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 166,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS)
Darwin Global Management, Ltd. initiated holding in Keros Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.95 and $62.89, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 111,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI)
Darwin Global Management, Ltd. initiated holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.51 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $35.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 161,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC)
Darwin Global Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc by 833.69%. The purchase prices were between $14 and $28.44, with an estimated average price of $19.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 317,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)
Darwin Global Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc by 221.87%. The purchase prices were between $30.97 and $54.03, with an estimated average price of $39.18. The stock is now traded at around $30.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 145,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)
Darwin Global Management, Ltd. added to a holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 35.60%. The purchase prices were between $12.27 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $13.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 216,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (XLRN)
Darwin Global Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.Sold Out: BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO)
Darwin Global Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $11.38 and $53.41, with an estimated average price of $42.17.Sold Out: Adagio Therapeutics Inc (ADGI)
Darwin Global Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Adagio Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.35 and $47.04, with an estimated average price of $25.59.Sold Out: Aerovate Therapeutics Inc (AVTE)
Darwin Global Management, Ltd. sold out a holding in Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $9.14 and $21.54, with an estimated average price of $14.31.
