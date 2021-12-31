Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc Buys Toast Inc, Upwork Inc, Smartsheet Inc, Sells Coupang Inc, Robinhood Markets Inc, Clover Health Investments Corp

- New Purchases: TOST, PTON, IOT, GTLB, GRUB,
- Added Positions: UPWK, SMAR, NYT, GDRX, SNOW,
- Reduced Positions: CPNG, CLOV, Z,
- Sold Out: HOOD, GWRE,
- Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 115,845,483 shares, 83.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.67%
- Toast Inc (TOST) - 6,814,501 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 757,145 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio.
- Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) - 24,847,610 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
- Upwork Inc (UPWK) - 880,000 shares, 0.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 188.52%
Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Toast Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.84%. The holding were 6,814,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 447,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Samsara Inc (IOT)
Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Samsara Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.32 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $17.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 407,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GitLab Inc (GTLB)
Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in GitLab Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.75 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $61.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 124,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (GRUB)
Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $16.68, with an estimated average price of $13.32. The stock is now traded at around $8.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Upwork Inc (UPWK)
Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in Upwork Inc by 188.52%. The purchase prices were between $31.73 and $60.02, with an estimated average price of $43.89. The stock is now traded at around $24.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 880,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)
Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in Smartsheet Inc by 251.97%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $79.82, with an estimated average price of $69.91. The stock is now traded at around $55.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 334,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: New York Times Co (NYT)
Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in New York Times Co by 105.91%. The purchase prices were between $44.64 and $55.8, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $41.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 566,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)
Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc by 186.96%. The purchase prices were between $32.11 and $47.16, with an estimated average price of $40.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 330,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 33.04%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 37,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)
Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37.Sold Out: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)
Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $109.73 and $127.83, with an estimated average price of $118.5.
