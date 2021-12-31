Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc Buys Toast Inc, Upwork Inc, Smartsheet Inc, Sells Coupang Inc, Robinhood Markets Inc, Clover Health Investments Corp

New Purchases: TOST, PTON, IOT, GTLB, GRUB,

TOST, PTON, IOT, GTLB, GRUB, Added Positions: UPWK, SMAR, NYT, GDRX, SNOW,

UPWK, SMAR, NYT, GDRX, SNOW, Reduced Positions: CPNG, CLOV, Z,

CPNG, CLOV, Z, Sold Out: HOOD, GWRE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Toast Inc, Upwork Inc, Smartsheet Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, New York Times Co, sells Coupang Inc, Robinhood Markets Inc, Clover Health Investments Corp, Guidewire Software Inc, Zillow Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc. As of 2021Q4, Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc owns 15 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenoaks+capital+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 115,845,483 shares, 83.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.67% Toast Inc (TOST) - 6,814,501 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. New Position Sea Ltd (SE) - 757,145 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) - 24,847,610 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50% Upwork Inc (UPWK) - 880,000 shares, 0.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 188.52%

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Toast Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.84%. The holding were 6,814,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 447,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Samsara Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.32 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $17.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 407,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in GitLab Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.75 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $61.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 124,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $16.68, with an estimated average price of $13.32. The stock is now traded at around $8.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in Upwork Inc by 188.52%. The purchase prices were between $31.73 and $60.02, with an estimated average price of $43.89. The stock is now traded at around $24.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 880,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in Smartsheet Inc by 251.97%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $79.82, with an estimated average price of $69.91. The stock is now traded at around $55.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 334,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in New York Times Co by 105.91%. The purchase prices were between $44.64 and $55.8, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $41.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 566,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc by 186.96%. The purchase prices were between $32.11 and $47.16, with an estimated average price of $40.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 330,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 33.04%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 37,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37.

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $109.73 and $127.83, with an estimated average price of $118.5.