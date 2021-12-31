VPR Management LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

Added Positions: EFV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VPR Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, VPR Management LLC owns 28 stocks with a total value of $519 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VPR Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vpr+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 2,158,700 shares, 20.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 66.56% iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 3,002,900 shares, 16.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 62.09% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,554,862 shares, 14.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 66.88% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 273,551 shares, 11.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 65.25% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 340,185 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 66.67%

VPR Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.29%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VPR Management LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.56%. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -14.8%. VPR Management LLC still held 2,158,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VPR Management LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.88%. The sale prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -10.98%. VPR Management LLC still held 1,554,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VPR Management LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 62.09%. The sale prices were between $26.52 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $32.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -10.51%. VPR Management LLC still held 3,002,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VPR Management LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 65.25%. The sale prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $219.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -8%. VPR Management LLC still held 273,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VPR Management LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 66.67%. The sale prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $158.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.33%. VPR Management LLC still held 340,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VPR Management LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 60.54%. The sale prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $36.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.38%. VPR Management LLC still held 956,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.