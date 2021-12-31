VPR Management LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

- Added Positions: EFV,
- Reduced Positions: VWO, VEA, EWZ, VTI, VIG, IAU, GUNR, EWU, EWC, QQQ, VNQ, ACWI, GNR, DJP, FB, EWJ, VDE, XLE, VTV, RSX, EWM, VNQI, IEMG,
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 2,158,700 shares, 20.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 66.56%
- iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 3,002,900 shares, 16.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 62.09%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,554,862 shares, 14.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 66.88%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 273,551 shares, 11.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 65.25%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 340,185 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 66.67%
VPR Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.29%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
VPR Management LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.56%. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -14.8%. VPR Management LLC still held 2,158,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
VPR Management LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.88%. The sale prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -10.98%. VPR Management LLC still held 1,554,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)
VPR Management LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 62.09%. The sale prices were between $26.52 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $32.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -10.51%. VPR Management LLC still held 3,002,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
VPR Management LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 65.25%. The sale prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $219.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -8%. VPR Management LLC still held 273,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
VPR Management LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 66.67%. The sale prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $158.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.33%. VPR Management LLC still held 340,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
VPR Management LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 60.54%. The sale prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $36.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.38%. VPR Management LLC still held 956,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.
