Yahav Achim Ve Achayot - Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Meta Platforms Inc, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: AMZN, EWZ,

AMZN, EWZ, Added Positions: XLF, FB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Meta Platforms Inc, Amazon.com Inc, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot - Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot - Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. owns 55 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Yahav Achim Ve Achayot - Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yahav+achim+ve+achayot+-+provident+funds+management+co+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 301,197 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.81% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 24,833 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. KraneSharesBosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ET (KBA) - 179,185 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 15,093 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 11,401 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio.

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot - Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot - Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $32.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 32,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot - Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 301,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot - Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 46.14%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 13,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.