Yahav Achim Ve Achayot - Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Meta Platforms Inc, Amazon.com Inc

These are the top 5 holdings of Yahav Achim Ve Achayot - Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 301,197 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.81%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 24,833 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio.
- KraneSharesBosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ET (KBA) - 179,185 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 15,093 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 11,401 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio.
Yahav Achim Ve Achayot - Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 310 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)
Yahav Achim Ve Achayot - Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $32.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 32,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Yahav Achim Ve Achayot - Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 301,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Yahav Achim Ve Achayot - Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 46.14%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 13,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.
