Capital Group Private Client Services, Inc. Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, ITT Inc, Lear Corp, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Intel Corp, American Tower Corp

- New Purchases: ACWI, LEA, ADI, WOLF, DNB, SBNY, TW, PAC, MU, ACN, EPS, QQQ, VTV,
- Added Positions: ITT, FB, MELI, YUM, TFII, HUM, NFLX, CME, WAL, SPY, GIS, EA, CNP, VCSH, AMZN, MKSI, VOO, LSPD, EFA, FRC, IWF, EEM, VIOO, VEU, VB, GLD, WBS, DLN, BSV, NDAQ, TJX, TRP, MA, RTX,
- Reduced Positions: ATVI, INTC, AMT, EEFT, SGEN, VALE, NWL, RELX, FIS, ICE, TFC, TSM, CHTR, BWXT, AAPL, COST, ZBH, V, MSFT, PM, AVGO, CMCSA, JPM, PEP, CSX, EQIX, GILD, MRK, UNH, CVX, DHR, GOOGL, KLAC, NOC, PHG, VTI, CB, ASML, ABT, AME, AON, CCI, LLY, HDB, HON, MMC, MCO, RCL, SRE, ANTM, TDG, MSCI, CFG, GDDY, BGNE, OSH, AES, APD, AZN, GOLD, BTI, COP, EOG, ETR, HEI, JKHY, JNJ, NBIX, NKE, LIN, RYAAY, TRMB, TRN, UBS, VFC, VRTX, WCN, CMG, DFS, BUD, DG, NOW, CABO, VICI, ALLO, IWM, MO, AMGN, AJG, CMS, CNI, CNC, CHD, DRI, DE, DEO, DLR, EWBC, EFX, EL, RE, EXC, NEE, LHX, HRL, MDLZ, KLIC, LVS, LMT, NTAP, NVO, PAYX, PG, QCOM, SAP, SLB, SHW, UNP, WM, HEI.A, LYB, GLPI, RARE, BABA, HCM, BHVN, ESTC, ETRN, DOW, IJR, IVV, VEA, VUG,
- Sold Out: CI, GPN, RIO,
For the details of Capital Group Private Client Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+group+private+client+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Capital Group Private Client Services, Inc.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,208,857 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 470,038 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 2,331,963 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,509,118 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 517,672 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
Capital Group Private Client Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $98.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 1,389,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lear Corp (LEA)
Capital Group Private Client Services, Inc. initiated holding in Lear Corp. The purchase prices were between $157.13 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $175.97. The stock is now traded at around $171.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 164,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Capital Group Private Client Services, Inc. initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $160.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 160,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF)
Capital Group Private Client Services, Inc. initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $96.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 156,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)
Capital Group Private Client Services, Inc. initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $19.07. The stock is now traded at around $18.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 619,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Capital Group Private Client Services, Inc. initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $335.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 34,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ITT Inc (ITT)
Capital Group Private Client Services, Inc. added to a holding in ITT Inc by 269.39%. The purchase prices were between $86.21 and $104.7, with an estimated average price of $98.1. The stock is now traded at around $87.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 508,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Capital Group Private Client Services, Inc. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 25.01%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 384,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Capital Group Private Client Services, Inc. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 148.38%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $937.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 30,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)
Capital Group Private Client Services, Inc. added to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 51.46%. The purchase prices were between $122 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $128.06. The stock is now traded at around $125.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 389,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TFI International Inc (TFII)
Capital Group Private Client Services, Inc. added to a holding in TFI International Inc by 78.91%. The purchase prices were between $100 and $120.18, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $102.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 330,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Humana Inc (HUM)
Capital Group Private Client Services, Inc. added to a holding in Humana Inc by 57.48%. The purchase prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48. The stock is now traded at around $421.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 87,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)
Capital Group Private Client Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Capital Group Private Client Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.Sold Out: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Capital Group Private Client Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71.
Here is the complete portfolio of Capital Group Private Client Services, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Capital Group Private Client Services, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Capital Group Private Client Services, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Capital Group Private Client Services, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Capital Group Private Client Services, Inc. keeps buying