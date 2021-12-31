Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. Buys JD.com Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Guardant Health Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Mastercard Inc, Anaplan Inc

New Purchases: JD, GH, ANF, GLBE,

JD, GH, ANF, GLBE, Added Positions: FIS, ANTM, ICLR, GPN, OKTA, MTCH, HDB, WIX, BBWI, DECK, SE, MQ, ABT, NTES, STNE, SQ,

FIS, ANTM, ICLR, GPN, OKTA, MTCH, HDB, WIX, BBWI, DECK, SE, MQ, ABT, NTES, STNE, SQ, Reduced Positions: ADBE, AMZN, UNH, DDOG, PAGS, FTCH, WDAY, MSFT,

ADBE, AMZN, UNH, DDOG, PAGS, FTCH, WDAY, MSFT, Sold Out: FB, MA, PLAN, NRG, NOW, ROKU, V, CHTR, PLNT, DNB, APPF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JD.com Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Guardant Health Inc, Anthem Inc, Icon PLC, sells Meta Platforms Inc, Mastercard Inc, Anaplan Inc, NRG Energy Inc, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. owns 29 stocks with a total value of $83 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steadfast+capital+management+%28uk%29+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) - 97,872 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.15% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,782 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.56% Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 50,188 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.84% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,136 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39% Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) - 11,654 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.70%

Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $71.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 43,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 14,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The purchase prices were between $32.81 and $47.85, with an estimated average price of $39. The stock is now traded at around $39.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 36,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Global E Online Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.19 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 15,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 45.84%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $95.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 50,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 51.94%. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $446.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 8,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Icon PLC by 48.35%. The purchase prices were between $258.11 and $309.7, with an estimated average price of $280.41. The stock is now traded at around $226.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 12,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 60.91%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $136.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 24,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Okta Inc by 44.74%. The purchase prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78. The stock is now traded at around $164.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 15,311 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 41.63%. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36. The stock is now traded at around $107.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 26,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.

Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73.

Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $34.89 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $39.26.

Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59.

Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.