Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. Buys JD.com Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Guardant Health Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Mastercard Inc, Anaplan Inc

- New Purchases: JD, GH, ANF, GLBE,
- Added Positions: FIS, ANTM, ICLR, GPN, OKTA, MTCH, HDB, WIX, BBWI, DECK, SE, MQ, ABT, NTES, STNE, SQ,
- Reduced Positions: ADBE, AMZN, UNH, DDOG, PAGS, FTCH, WDAY, MSFT,
- Sold Out: FB, MA, PLAN, NRG, NOW, ROKU, V, CHTR, PLNT, DNB, APPF,
For the details of Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steadfast+capital+management+%28uk%29+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd.
- Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) - 97,872 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.15%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,782 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.56%
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 50,188 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.84%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,136 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
- Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) - 11,654 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.70%
Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $71.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 43,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Guardant Health Inc (GH)
Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 14,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)
Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The purchase prices were between $32.81 and $47.85, with an estimated average price of $39. The stock is now traded at around $39.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 36,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global E Online Ltd (GLBE)
Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. initiated holding in Global E Online Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.19 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 15,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 45.84%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $95.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 50,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 51.94%. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $446.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 8,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Icon PLC (ICLR)
Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Icon PLC by 48.35%. The purchase prices were between $258.11 and $309.7, with an estimated average price of $280.41. The stock is now traded at around $226.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 12,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 60.91%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $136.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 24,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Okta Inc by 44.74%. The purchase prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78. The stock is now traded at around $164.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 15,311 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 41.63%. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36. The stock is now traded at around $107.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 26,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.Sold Out: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73.Sold Out: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $34.89 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $39.26.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.
Here is the complete portfolio of Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Steadfast Capital Management (UK) Ltd. keeps buying