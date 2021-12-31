Studio Investment Management Llc Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: BSCN, VT, VTEB, BIV, QUAL, ZBRA, VO,

BSCN, VT, VTEB, BIV, QUAL, ZBRA, VO, Added Positions: VTIP, VTV, SUB, SHM, VBR, VCSH, ISTB, VGSH, FNDF, IEI, VTI, VXUS, IBDN, DGRO, FNDE, CAT, SCHC, VWO, AMGN, DE, PDN, DHI, AMZN, BAC, INTC, TSM, PG, JNJ, BRK.B, HON, MCHP, MRK, MINT, LMT, ZBH, SBUX, CVX, LKQ, EMR, BK, MMM, CBRE, BAH, CPRT, CTVA, BKNG, CS, BUD, GS, AZPN, AAP, CMP, CERN, UBS, TMO, KO, STZ, FNDA, SCHW, NTRS, NDSN, MCO, JCI,

VTIP, VTV, SUB, SHM, VBR, VCSH, ISTB, VGSH, FNDF, IEI, VTI, VXUS, IBDN, DGRO, FNDE, CAT, SCHC, VWO, AMGN, DE, PDN, DHI, AMZN, BAC, INTC, TSM, PG, JNJ, BRK.B, HON, MCHP, MRK, MINT, LMT, ZBH, SBUX, CVX, LKQ, EMR, BK, MMM, CBRE, BAH, CPRT, CTVA, BKNG, CS, BUD, GS, AZPN, AAP, CMP, CERN, UBS, TMO, KO, STZ, FNDA, SCHW, NTRS, NDSN, MCO, JCI, Reduced Positions: GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, CVS, LNT, PEP, BLK, UNH, ACN, EXPD, NEE, NOC, JPM, RTX, MSI, PAYX, GD, CHRW, UNP, BDX, ITW, HHC, CMCSA, GIS, CSCO, PFE, CSX, FB, COST,

GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, CVS, LNT, PEP, BLK, UNH, ACN, EXPD, NEE, NOC, JPM, RTX, MSI, PAYX, GD, CHRW, UNP, BDX, ITW, HHC, CMCSA, GIS, CSCO, PFE, CSX, FB, COST, Sold Out: IBDM, ARKK, T, VNQ, TXN, GNTX, OGN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Value ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, AT&T Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Texas Instruments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Studio Investment Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Studio Investment Management Llc owns 104 stocks with a total value of $278 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STUDIO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/studio+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 455,698 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.16% Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 554,052 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.24% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 96,504 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 39,567 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 55,199 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.28%

Studio Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.39 and $21.52, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $21.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 111,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Studio Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $100.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 20,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Studio Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $53.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 30,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Studio Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $88.09, with an estimated average price of $87.43. The stock is now traded at around $84.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Studio Investment Management Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $128.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Studio Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $493.13 and $614.55, with an estimated average price of $569.32. The stock is now traded at around $420.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 471 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Studio Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 1511.37%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $143.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 24,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Studio Investment Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 940.22%. The purchase prices were between $107.15 and $107.38, with an estimated average price of $107.27. The stock is now traded at around $105.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 23,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Studio Investment Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET by 883.03%. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $49.16. The stock is now traded at around $48.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 51,855 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Studio Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 1073.70%. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $172.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 13,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Studio Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 709.85%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 29,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Studio Investment Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 697.34%. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $50.45. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 48,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Studio Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Studio Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Studio Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Studio Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38.

Studio Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91.

Studio Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $33.2 and $37.69, with an estimated average price of $35.5.