Johnson & Johnson Buys Xencor Inc, Nano X Imaging, Sells Illumina Inc, NeuroPace Inc, Zymergen Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Xencor Inc, Nano X Imaging, sells Illumina Inc, NeuroPace Inc, Zymergen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Johnson & Johnson. As of 2021Q4, Johnson & Johnson owns 24 stocks with a total value of $878 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JOHNSON & JOHNSON's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/johnson+%26+johnson/current-portfolio/portfolio

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) - 3,260,869 shares, 24.61% of the total portfolio. Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 3,379,064 shares, 22.51% of the total portfolio. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) - 2,449,183 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Legend Biotech Corp (LEGN) - 1,629,173 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Cue Health Inc (HLTH) - 5,548,864 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio.

Johnson & Johnson initiated holding in Xencor Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.74 and $43.44, with an estimated average price of $38.01. The stock is now traded at around $32.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 748,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Johnson & Johnson initiated holding in Nano X Imaging Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $20.64. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 192,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Johnson & Johnson sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.

Johnson & Johnson sold out a holding in NeuroPace Inc. The sale prices were between $8.63 and $17.36, with an estimated average price of $12.88.

Johnson & Johnson sold out a holding in Zymergen Inc. The sale prices were between $6.53 and $13.73, with an estimated average price of $9.6.