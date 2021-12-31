First Affirmative Financial Network Buys MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, AT&T Inc,

New Purchases: IBMM, HASI, LLY, QCOM, DRE, AMD, SHW, BRK.B, TSCO, GILD, TREX, HRZN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, , 3M Co, The Kroger Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Affirmative Financial Network. As of 2021Q4, First Affirmative Financial Network owns 156 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Affirmative Financial Network's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+affirmative+financial+network/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 193,000 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.19% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 300,863 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.53% iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI) - 61,708 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 18,767 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange- (EMNT) - 32,164 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.43%

First Affirmative Financial Network initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $26.89, with an estimated average price of $26.83. The stock is now traded at around $26.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 14,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Affirmative Financial Network initiated holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $64.08, with an estimated average price of $57.8. The stock is now traded at around $44.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Affirmative Financial Network initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $240.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Affirmative Financial Network initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $167.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Affirmative Financial Network initiated holding in Duke Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $65.64, with an estimated average price of $58. The stock is now traded at around $52.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Affirmative Financial Network initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $268.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 641 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Affirmative Financial Network added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 446.46%. The purchase prices were between $95.5 and $106.67, with an estimated average price of $102.66. The stock is now traded at around $94.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 18,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Affirmative Financial Network added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange- by 24.43%. The purchase prices were between $99.99 and $100.19, with an estimated average price of $100.07. The stock is now traded at around $99.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 32,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Affirmative Financial Network added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $472257.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Affirmative Financial Network added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 55.65%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $569.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 579 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Affirmative Financial Network added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 39.48%. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $135.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Affirmative Financial Network added to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 38.97%. The purchase prices were between $191.86 and $223.57, with an estimated average price of $207.39. The stock is now traded at around $185.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Affirmative Financial Network sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

First Affirmative Financial Network sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

First Affirmative Financial Network sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

First Affirmative Financial Network sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.

First Affirmative Financial Network sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $38.59 and $46.22, with an estimated average price of $42.11.

First Affirmative Financial Network sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.