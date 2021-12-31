First Affirmative Financial Network Buys MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, AT&T Inc,

- New Purchases: IBMM, HASI, LLY, QCOM, DRE, AMD, SHW, BRK.B, TSCO, GILD, TREX, HRZN,
- Added Positions: SUSA, VGIT, SPTS, EMNT, BRK.A, LRCX, NVDA, DLR, ARE, CCI, PLD, GOOGL, TAXF, EQIX, UNH, SAP, V, JNJ, PYPL, AAPL, STZ.B, HD, TBX, GLTR, DIS, AMT, GOOG, NVS, CAT, AWK, MSFT, PANW, CI, SCHW, DHR, IGSB, PNC, IBML, ICLN, PFE, PG, CRM, PSA, O, BOH, SPG, AXP, WY, TRI, TM, NVO, MKC, CSCO, ISRG, ITW, AVB, ATVI, ASML, LYB, BKNG, ABBV, APD, WMT, CB, JPM, FIS, CINF, CMCSA, ECL, EQR, ESS, EXR, PEAK, WELL, INTC, VFC, JCI, SPGI, MDT, MAA, RIO, SON, SONY, SUI, USB, GPC, CX,
- Reduced Positions: DSI, VZ, FB, AMZN, TSLA, BAB, LOW, TJX, ABT, CTAS, SUSC, EAGG, MUI, SUB, TGT, TFI, WTRG, SHM, PVI, MUNI, MUB, ITM, IBMK, GNMA, BDX, MRK, UPS, TMO, MS, CNI, GWW, MT, PZA, ADP, CME, CHGX, PNR, INTU, GM, ABB,
- Sold Out: IBMJ, T, HRC, MMM, KR, IBM, BAC, GNRC,
For the details of First Affirmative Financial Network's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+affirmative+financial+network/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of First Affirmative Financial Network
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 193,000 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.19%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 300,863 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.53%
- iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI) - 61,708 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 18,767 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange- (EMNT) - 32,164 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.43%
First Affirmative Financial Network initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $26.89, with an estimated average price of $26.83. The stock is now traded at around $26.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 14,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI)
First Affirmative Financial Network initiated holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $64.08, with an estimated average price of $57.8. The stock is now traded at around $44.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
First Affirmative Financial Network initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $240.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 905 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
First Affirmative Financial Network initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $167.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)
First Affirmative Financial Network initiated holding in Duke Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $65.64, with an estimated average price of $58. The stock is now traded at around $52.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
First Affirmative Financial Network initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $268.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 641 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
First Affirmative Financial Network added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 446.46%. The purchase prices were between $95.5 and $106.67, with an estimated average price of $102.66. The stock is now traded at around $94.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 18,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange- (EMNT)
First Affirmative Financial Network added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange- by 24.43%. The purchase prices were between $99.99 and $100.19, with an estimated average price of $100.07. The stock is now traded at around $99.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 32,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
First Affirmative Financial Network added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $472257.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
First Affirmative Financial Network added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 55.65%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $569.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 579 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
First Affirmative Financial Network added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 39.48%. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $135.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)
First Affirmative Financial Network added to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 38.97%. The purchase prices were between $191.86 and $223.57, with an estimated average price of $207.39. The stock is now traded at around $185.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)
First Affirmative Financial Network sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
First Affirmative Financial Network sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: (HRC)
First Affirmative Financial Network sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
First Affirmative Financial Network sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.Sold Out: The Kroger Co (KR)
First Affirmative Financial Network sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $38.59 and $46.22, with an estimated average price of $42.11.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
First Affirmative Financial Network sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.
Here is the complete portfolio of First Affirmative Financial Network. Also check out:
1. First Affirmative Financial Network's Undervalued Stocks
2. First Affirmative Financial Network's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Affirmative Financial Network's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Affirmative Financial Network keeps buying