J Arnold Wealth Management Co Buys First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, NVIDIA Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells FIRST TR EXCH TRD, FIRST TR ETF VI, FIRST TR EXCH TRD

New Purchases: FTXD, FB, KMI, SILJ, HACK, KBWP, SLX, MJ,

FTXD, FB, KMI, SILJ, HACK, KBWP, SLX, MJ, Added Positions: FXL, NVDA, ISRG, CIBR, FTXN, GOOG, CEF, MSFT, GOOGL, SPLV, MOAT, XLV,

FXL, NVDA, ISRG, CIBR, FTXN, GOOG, CEF, MSFT, GOOGL, SPLV, MOAT, XLV, Reduced Positions: FNY, FTXR, FYC, JETS, BJK, LMBS, FXH, BA, FTXH, TSLA, CCL, DKNG, XLU, XLE, GDX, PSLV, XLK, FLYT, XLF, XLP,

FNY, FTXR, FYC, JETS, BJK, LMBS, FXH, BA, FTXH, TSLA, CCL, DKNG, XLU, XLE, GDX, PSLV, XLK, FLYT, XLF, XLP, Sold Out: MRNA, FDL, SQ, GNRC, FBT, FDIS, PEJ, PJP, FSM, APTO, TAN, FDN, FENY, GDXJ, GOAU, RYJ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, NVIDIA Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, FIRST TR ETF VI, sells FIRST TR EXCH TRD, FIRST TR ETF VI, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, J Arnold Wealth Management Co. As of 2021Q4, J Arnold Wealth Management Co owns 53 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL) - 302,997 shares, 18.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10591.50% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 163,133 shares, 13.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,292 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) - 375,165 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.09% FIRST TR ETF VI (FTXR) - 549,755 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.18%

J Arnold Wealth Management Co initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $33.52 and $38.93, with an estimated average price of $36.12. The stock is now traded at around $33.403700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 241,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $16.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $12.9. The stock is now traded at around $12.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.88 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $63.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co initiated holding in Invesco KBW Property Casualty Insurance ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.06 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $77.84. The stock is now traded at around $82.159500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 228 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co added to a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 10591.50%. The purchase prices were between $121.61 and $138.25, with an estimated average price of $130.96. The stock is now traded at around $113.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.55%. The holding were 302,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 1028.37%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.62%. The holding were 44,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 244.17%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $280.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.36%. The holding were 44,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF by 95.09%. The purchase prices were between $48.14 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $46.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 375,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co added to a holding in FIRST TR ETF VI by 82.06%. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $21.72, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $22.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 933,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 271.78%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2609.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 3,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co sold out a holding in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun. The sale prices were between $32.2 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $33.43.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $151.01 and $167.53, with an estimated average price of $159.52.

J Arnold Wealth Management Co sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The sale prices were between $79.89 and $91.95, with an estimated average price of $86.98.