J Arnold Wealth Management Co Buys First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, NVIDIA Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells FIRST TR EXCH TRD, FIRST TR ETF VI, FIRST TR EXCH TRD

- New Purchases: FTXD, FB, KMI, SILJ, HACK, KBWP, SLX, MJ,
- Added Positions: FXL, NVDA, ISRG, CIBR, FTXN, GOOG, CEF, MSFT, GOOGL, SPLV, MOAT, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: FNY, FTXR, FYC, JETS, BJK, LMBS, FXH, BA, FTXH, TSLA, CCL, DKNG, XLU, XLE, GDX, PSLV, XLK, FLYT, XLF, XLP,
- Sold Out: MRNA, FDL, SQ, GNRC, FBT, FDIS, PEJ, PJP, FSM, APTO, TAN, FDN, FENY, GDXJ, GOAU, RYJ,
These are the top 5 holdings of J Arnold Wealth Management Co
- First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL) - 302,997 shares, 18.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10591.50%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 163,133 shares, 13.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,292 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
- First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) - 375,165 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.09%
- FIRST TR ETF VI (FTXR) - 549,755 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.18%
J Arnold Wealth Management Co initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $33.52 and $38.93, with an estimated average price of $36.12. The stock is now traded at around $33.403700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 241,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
J Arnold Wealth Management Co initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
J Arnold Wealth Management Co initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $16.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ)
J Arnold Wealth Management Co initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $12.9. The stock is now traded at around $12.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)
J Arnold Wealth Management Co initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.88 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $63.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 267 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco KBW Property Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP)
J Arnold Wealth Management Co initiated holding in Invesco KBW Property Casualty Insurance ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.06 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $77.84. The stock is now traded at around $82.159500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 228 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL)
J Arnold Wealth Management Co added to a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 10591.50%. The purchase prices were between $121.61 and $138.25, with an estimated average price of $130.96. The stock is now traded at around $113.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.55%. The holding were 302,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
J Arnold Wealth Management Co added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 1028.37%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.62%. The holding were 44,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
J Arnold Wealth Management Co added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 244.17%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $280.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.36%. The holding were 44,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
J Arnold Wealth Management Co added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF by 95.09%. The purchase prices were between $48.14 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $46.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 375,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FIRST TR ETF VI (FTXN)
J Arnold Wealth Management Co added to a holding in FIRST TR ETF VI by 82.06%. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $21.72, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $22.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 933,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
J Arnold Wealth Management Co added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 271.78%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2609.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 3,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
J Arnold Wealth Management Co sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.Sold Out: First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun (FDL)
J Arnold Wealth Management Co sold out a holding in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun. The sale prices were between $32.2 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $33.43.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
J Arnold Wealth Management Co sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.Sold Out: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
J Arnold Wealth Management Co sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31.Sold Out: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)
J Arnold Wealth Management Co sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $151.01 and $167.53, with an estimated average price of $159.52.Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)
J Arnold Wealth Management Co sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The sale prices were between $79.89 and $91.95, with an estimated average price of $86.98.
