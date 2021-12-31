Mcmorgan & Co Llc Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells iShares Global Financials ETF, Inovalon Holdings Inc,

- New Purchases: VEA,
- Added Positions: JPST, TIP, BSV, VOO, BND, ICVT, LPRO, EFV, CRNC, FREE, FTDR, SPTI, VZ, GDDY, APAM, TWNK, EPAY, CSCO, SSTK, PM, AMK, JNJ, ZBH, GNTX, NSSC, PEP, SRCL, TMX, HI, WSC, BV, CTLT, KN, PLOW, MEDP, EXLS, VRNT, QUOT, ORCL, MSFT, INTC, DPZ, TREE, TMO, EPAM, SPSC, SPTL,
- Reduced Positions: COMT, IXG, VLUE, IYE, IUSB, VB,
- Sold Out: INOV, CSOD,
- VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 1,500,778 shares, 22.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 164,823 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 1,144,700 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.79%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 1,010,190 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSB) - 754,384 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
Mcmorgan & Co Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 18,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Mcmorgan & Co Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 117.79%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.51%. The holding were 1,144,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Mcmorgan & Co Llc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 57.19%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $124.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 291,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Mcmorgan & Co Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 120.06%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 178,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)
Mcmorgan & Co Llc added to a holding in Open Lending Corp by 133.87%. The purchase prices were between $21.2 and $35.18, with an estimated average price of $28.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 83,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Whole Earth Brands Inc (FREE)
Mcmorgan & Co Llc added to a holding in Whole Earth Brands Inc by 53.02%. The purchase prices were between $10.31 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.46. The stock is now traded at around $9.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 205,486 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cerence Inc (CRNC)
Mcmorgan & Co Llc added to a holding in Cerence Inc by 124.24%. The purchase prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86. The stock is now traded at around $38.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)
Mcmorgan & Co Llc sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.Sold Out: (CSOD)
Mcmorgan & Co Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.
