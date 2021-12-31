Mcmorgan & Co Llc Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells iShares Global Financials ETF, Inovalon Holdings Inc,

New Purchases: VEA,

VEA, Added Positions: JPST, TIP, BSV, VOO, BND, ICVT, LPRO, EFV, CRNC, FREE, FTDR, SPTI, VZ, GDDY, APAM, TWNK, EPAY, CSCO, SSTK, PM, AMK, JNJ, ZBH, GNTX, NSSC, PEP, SRCL, TMX, HI, WSC, BV, CTLT, KN, PLOW, MEDP, EXLS, VRNT, QUOT, ORCL, MSFT, INTC, DPZ, TREE, TMO, EPAM, SPSC, SPTL,

JPST, TIP, BSV, VOO, BND, ICVT, LPRO, EFV, CRNC, FREE, FTDR, SPTI, VZ, GDDY, APAM, TWNK, EPAY, CSCO, SSTK, PM, AMK, JNJ, ZBH, GNTX, NSSC, PEP, SRCL, TMX, HI, WSC, BV, CTLT, KN, PLOW, MEDP, EXLS, VRNT, QUOT, ORCL, MSFT, INTC, DPZ, TREE, TMO, EPAM, SPSC, SPTL, Reduced Positions: COMT, IXG, VLUE, IYE, IUSB, VB,

COMT, IXG, VLUE, IYE, IUSB, VB, Sold Out: INOV, CSOD,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Open Lending Corp, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, sells iShares Global Financials ETF, Inovalon Holdings Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mcmorgan & Co Llc. As of 2021Q4, Mcmorgan & Co Llc owns 54 stocks with a total value of $568 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MCMORGAN & CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcmorgan+%26+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 1,500,778 shares, 22.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 164,823 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 1,144,700 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.79% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 1,010,190 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80% ISHARES TRUST (IUSB) - 754,384 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%

Mcmorgan & Co Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 18,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mcmorgan & Co Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 117.79%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.51%. The holding were 1,144,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mcmorgan & Co Llc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 57.19%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $124.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 291,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mcmorgan & Co Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 120.06%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 178,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mcmorgan & Co Llc added to a holding in Open Lending Corp by 133.87%. The purchase prices were between $21.2 and $35.18, with an estimated average price of $28.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 83,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mcmorgan & Co Llc added to a holding in Whole Earth Brands Inc by 53.02%. The purchase prices were between $10.31 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.46. The stock is now traded at around $9.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 205,486 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mcmorgan & Co Llc added to a holding in Cerence Inc by 124.24%. The purchase prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86. The stock is now traded at around $38.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mcmorgan & Co Llc sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.

Mcmorgan & Co Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.