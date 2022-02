Amundi Buys Wells Fargo, American Tower Corp, Lam Research Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc

Paris, I0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Wells Fargo, American Tower Corp, Lam Research Corp, FactSet Research Systems Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Mastercard Inc, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amundi. As of 2021Q4, Amundi owns 1792 stocks with a total value of $155.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,995,765 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.79% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,532,449 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,271,349 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 959,951 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.05% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 924,784 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio.

Amundi initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1351.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 220,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amundi initiated holding in Alberton Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.33 and $11.7, with an estimated average price of $11.57. The stock is now traded at around $11.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 697,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amundi initiated holding in Nuvei Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $137.01, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $53.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 875,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amundi initiated holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.82 and $190.34, with an estimated average price of $167.94. The stock is now traded at around $141.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 301,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amundi initiated holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.33 and $49.53, with an estimated average price of $44.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 569,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amundi initiated holding in California Water Service Group. The purchase prices were between $59.09 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $64.46. The stock is now traded at around $58.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 476,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amundi added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 95.30%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $228.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,601,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amundi added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 24.99%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $569.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,061,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amundi added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 23.92%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $90.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,159,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amundi added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 37.37%. The purchase prices were between $151.74 and $173.89, with an estimated average price of $166.42. The stock is now traded at around $152.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,889,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amundi added to a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc by 430.09%. The purchase prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06. The stock is now traded at around $403.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 356,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amundi added to a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc by 403.45%. The purchase prices were between $35.23 and $47.93, with an estimated average price of $42.83. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,060,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amundi sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Amundi sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $93.56 and $105.31, with an estimated average price of $99.69.

Amundi sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

Amundi sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Amundi sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Amundi sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04.