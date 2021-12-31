Murchinson Ltd. Buys TC Energy Corp, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells PNM Resources Inc, Altice USA Inc, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: TRP, QSR, PFE, CRM, TSLA, XLNX, GTXAP.PFD, FMAC, BENE, MTRY, GLLIU, NUAN, WTMAU, SPK, BITO, ASPA, AVHI, AVHI, ARIZU, IMMX, BMAQ, STXB, MKSI, AJRD, KL, LBAI, CONE, CIT, PBCT, CSPR, LITM, NNDM, OG, ALLK, ACB, PTON, SNDL, NRBO, TGVC, CRU, SVFA, WINV, PAFO, IMAQ, EZFL, CLAQ, MILE, PULM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys TC Energy Corp, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Pfizer Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, sells PNM Resources Inc, Altice USA Inc, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Murchinson Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Murchinson Ltd. owns 140 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 4,986,074 shares, 28.12% of the total portfolio. New Position Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) - 4,085,000 shares, 23.77% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 36,000 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3500.00% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 1,200,000 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. New Position Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 150,000 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. New Position

Murchinson Ltd. initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.47 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 28.12%. The holding were 4,986,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Murchinson Ltd. initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $58.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.77%. The holding were 4,085,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Murchinson Ltd. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.79%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Murchinson Ltd. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $196.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Murchinson Ltd. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $856.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 20,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Murchinson Ltd. initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Murchinson Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 3500.00%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.19%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Murchinson Ltd. added to a holding in Humanigen Inc by 350.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.66 and $8.22, with an estimated average price of $5.83. The stock is now traded at around $1.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 4,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Murchinson Ltd. added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Murchinson Ltd. added to a holding in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 59.20%. The purchase prices were between $47.6 and $65, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $47.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 159,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Murchinson Ltd. sold out a holding in PNM Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $44.8 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $48.02.

Murchinson Ltd. sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88.

Murchinson Ltd. sold out a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $127.69 and $165.85, with an estimated average price of $148.7.

Murchinson Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21.

Murchinson Ltd. sold out a holding in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.91 and $4.35, with an estimated average price of $3.42.

Murchinson Ltd. sold out a holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $10.78 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $15.63.