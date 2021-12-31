Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Murchinson Ltd. Buys TC Energy Corp, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells PNM Resources Inc, Altice USA Inc, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company Murchinson Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys TC Energy Corp, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Pfizer Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, sells PNM Resources Inc, Altice USA Inc, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Murchinson Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Murchinson Ltd. owns 140 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Murchinson Ltd.
  1. TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 4,986,074 shares, 28.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) - 4,085,000 shares, 23.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 36,000 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3500.00%
  4. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 1,200,000 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 150,000 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Murchinson Ltd. initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.47 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 28.12%. The holding were 4,986,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Murchinson Ltd. initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $58.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.77%. The holding were 4,085,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Murchinson Ltd. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.79%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Murchinson Ltd. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $196.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Murchinson Ltd. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $856.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 20,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Murchinson Ltd. initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Murchinson Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 3500.00%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.19%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Humanigen Inc (HGEN)

Murchinson Ltd. added to a holding in Humanigen Inc by 350.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.66 and $8.22, with an estimated average price of $5.83. The stock is now traded at around $1.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 4,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Murchinson Ltd. added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TARO)

Murchinson Ltd. added to a holding in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 59.20%. The purchase prices were between $47.6 and $65, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $47.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 159,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: PNM Resources Inc (PNM)

Murchinson Ltd. sold out a holding in PNM Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $44.8 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $48.02.

Sold Out: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Murchinson Ltd. sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88.

Sold Out: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND)

Murchinson Ltd. sold out a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $127.69 and $165.85, with an estimated average price of $148.7.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Murchinson Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21.

Sold Out: Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (EGLX)

Murchinson Ltd. sold out a holding in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.91 and $4.35, with an estimated average price of $3.42.

Sold Out: Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH)

Murchinson Ltd. sold out a holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $10.78 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $15.63.



