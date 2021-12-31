Fortress Wealth Group, LLC Buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Pfizer Inc, Sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, Verizon Communications Inc

New Purchases: PFE, COST, CSCO, NEE, TMO, HAL, CRSP, FTNT, BMY, MU, IRT, LLY, SLB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Pfizer Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fortress Wealth Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Fortress Wealth Group, LLC owns 94 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 44,425 shares, 12.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.17% First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 305,122 shares, 11.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.82% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 45,627 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.18% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 305,587 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.36% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 29,970 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.28%

Fortress Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortress Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $512.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortress Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $57.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortress Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $74.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortress Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $537.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortress Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82. The stock is now traded at around $58.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortress Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 31.82%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 305,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortress Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 33.36%. The purchase prices were between $39.33 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $41.2. The stock is now traded at around $40.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 305,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortress Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 130.55%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $152.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortress Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 56.35%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $937.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 308 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortress Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 23.48%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $482.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortress Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 47.10%. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08. The stock is now traded at around $67.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortress Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF. The sale prices were between $25.51 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $25.66.

Fortress Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Fortress Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Fortress Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91.