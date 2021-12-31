Cherry Creek Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys AT&T Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Upstart Holdings Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Cortexyme Inc, DraftKings Inc

- New Purchases: T, APTVPA.PFD, DOCN, NEE, LOB, AMGN, CVCO, SCHW, SPG, IIVI, BROS,
- Added Positions: NVDA, FTSL, MSFT, KO, UPST, IBM, JEPI, VRT, MRK, DIS, FPEI, NTNX, FVD, AMZN, MYFW, ABBV, FTGC, TGT, GILD, U, MFMS, BMY, PFE, ZTS, MPLX, EMLP, MPC, WMT, JPST, CVX, VCSH, VEA, GH, STAG, STXS,
- Reduced Positions: PYPL, VZ, HYLS, LMT, INTC, QQQ, PTBD, LAND, TTD, TDOC, MDIV, TWLO, BKI, GOOG, TIP, MDB, VEEV, INN, MAR, VOO, CHDN, OPEN, MGK, NOBL, ACRS, MKC, COST, AG, SHYG,
- Sold Out: CRTX, DKNG, DOCU, DOCS, APTV, CSTL, PD, FIS, SE, BA, AVPT, CBIO, ZNGA,
- First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) - 159,999 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,533 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,126 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12%
- First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and (FPEI) - 408,833 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,351 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
Cherry Creek Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 36,237 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)
Cherry Creek Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.01 and $130.26, with an estimated average price of $93.74. The stock is now traded at around $52.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTVPA.PFD)
Cherry Creek Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $171.32 and $199.2, with an estimated average price of $186.99. The stock is now traded at around $161.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB)
Cherry Creek Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.18 and $97.8, with an estimated average price of $83.71. The stock is now traded at around $63.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Cherry Creek Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $74.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Cherry Creek Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $140.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Cherry Creek Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 76.56%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Cherry Creek Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc by 233.89%. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $130.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Cherry Creek Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 75.59%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Cherry Creek Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 21.84%. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cortexyme Inc (CRTX)
Cherry Creek Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Cortexyme Inc. The sale prices were between $11.35 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $28.94.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Cherry Creek Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Cherry Creek Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.Sold Out: Doximity Inc (DOCS)
Cherry Creek Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Doximity Inc. The sale prices were between $48.39 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $64.58.Sold Out: Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL)
Cherry Creek Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $51.79.Sold Out: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Cherry Creek Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $153.36 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $167.06.
