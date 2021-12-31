Delos Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells Axonics Inc, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Dillard's Inc

New Purchases: EOT, MUA, HYMB, ORCL, ADSK, AVGO, PG, LLY, MRK, PM, NOW, ACN, BAX, EXPD, HPE, LRCX, MNST, MSI, NOC, REGN, RF, SBUX, TGT, USB, UNP, ADM, CVS, ED, DG, DLTR, EBAY, EQR, ILMN, IBM, INTU, IQV, MMC, MRVL, MET, NTRS, PNC, PEP, PFE, TMO, TRV, UPS, WDAY, AON, ETN, CB, ABB, ALL, AEE, AIG, AME, APH, AVB, AVY, DOOO, BDXB.PFD, BILL, BKNG, BSX, CDW, CI, CCMP, CME, CALM, CERN, CHE, CMG, CTSH, CAG, STZ, CSGP, CCI, CCK, CMI, DHR, DRI, DXCM, DEO, DLR, DFS, DOV, DOW, DUK, DD, EOG, EIX, ENB, ENSG, ENTG, EQC, WTRU, EXPE, EXR, FIS, IT, GSLC, HR, HSY, HFC, ICUI, ICE, IVW, IJH, EFV, USMV, DGRO, K, KMB, KTB, LKFN, MSCI, NXST, NEE, NXRT, NVO, ORLY, OAS, PTC, PH, PAYC, TROW, PUK, PWR, RELX, ROK, ROST, SPGI, SBAC, SEIC, SJW, SAFM, SLB, SCHW, SCVL, SNN, SXI, TJX, TTWO, TD, TDG, UFPI, UMH, UL, VO, VZ, WFC, WMB, ZTS, RE, HZNP, LIN, TEL, NXPI, ABM, AAN, AJRD, AL, AQN, BABA, Y, ALSN, COLD, ATR, AVA, BWXT, BMI, BBD, WRB, BBY, BVS, BXP, BF.B, BC, CAE, CRAI, CVGW, CWT, CASY, CPK, CIVI, CIVI, CCOI, CNS, CUZ, DTE, XRAY, FANG, EHC, WTRG, EVR, AGM, GCP, JOB, HDB, HLNE, HIG, HOMB, IDA, INDB, IPAR, XENT, IAU, KALU, KBH, KW, KLIC, KD, LKQ, LPLA, LSTR, LMAT, LFUS, MGPI, MSM, MANT, MTRN, MMS, AVO, MNR, MNRO, MWA, NGL, NOG, PKG, PSX, POWI, KWR, RGA, RIO, SSTK, SON, TISI, TFX, TTEK, BLD, TOWN, UMBF, USPH, UNF, OLED, UHS, VLY, WMG, WCN, WERN, WING, CCEP, AUDC,

EOT, MUA, HYMB, ORCL, ADSK, AVGO, PG, LLY, MRK, PM, NOW, ACN, BAX, EXPD, HPE, LRCX, MNST, MSI, NOC, REGN, RF, SBUX, TGT, USB, UNP, ADM, CVS, ED, DG, DLTR, EBAY, EQR, ILMN, IBM, INTU, IQV, MMC, MRVL, MET, NTRS, PNC, PEP, PFE, TMO, TRV, UPS, WDAY, AON, ETN, CB, ABB, ALL, AEE, AIG, AME, APH, AVB, AVY, DOOO, BDXB.PFD, BILL, BKNG, BSX, CDW, CI, CCMP, CME, CALM, CERN, CHE, CMG, CTSH, CAG, STZ, CSGP, CCI, CCK, CMI, DHR, DRI, DXCM, DEO, DLR, DFS, DOV, DOW, DUK, DD, EOG, EIX, ENB, ENSG, ENTG, EQC, WTRU, EXPE, EXR, FIS, IT, GSLC, HR, HSY, HFC, ICUI, ICE, IVW, IJH, EFV, USMV, DGRO, K, KMB, KTB, LKFN, MSCI, NXST, NEE, NXRT, NVO, ORLY, OAS, PTC, PH, PAYC, TROW, PUK, PWR, RELX, ROK, ROST, SPGI, SBAC, SEIC, SJW, SAFM, SLB, SCHW, SCVL, SNN, SXI, TJX, TTWO, TD, TDG, UFPI, UMH, UL, VO, VZ, WFC, WMB, ZTS, RE, HZNP, LIN, TEL, NXPI, ABM, AAN, AJRD, AL, AQN, BABA, Y, ALSN, COLD, ATR, AVA, BWXT, BMI, BBD, WRB, BBY, BVS, BXP, BF.B, BC, CAE, CRAI, CVGW, CWT, CASY, CPK, CIVI, CIVI, CCOI, CNS, CUZ, DTE, XRAY, FANG, EHC, WTRG, EVR, AGM, GCP, JOB, HDB, HLNE, HIG, HOMB, IDA, INDB, IPAR, XENT, IAU, KALU, KBH, KW, KLIC, KD, LKQ, LPLA, LSTR, LMAT, LFUS, MGPI, MSM, MANT, MTRN, MMS, AVO, MNR, MNRO, MWA, NGL, NOG, PKG, PSX, POWI, KWR, RGA, RIO, SSTK, SON, TISI, TFX, TTEK, BLD, TOWN, UMBF, USPH, UNF, OLED, UHS, VLY, WMG, WCN, WERN, WING, CCEP, AUDC, Added Positions: RPV, IVOL, TIP, GLD, MSFT, AGG, DEF, NVDA, FB, JNJ, XLB, GOOGL, V, CSCO, RPG, IYR, QUAL, XLV, AMZN, XLI, CRM, STLD, CVX, SPHB, SMH, JPM, ABBV, KBWB, SHY, QTEC, QCOM, KL, XLE, FDX, ET, BA, IYT, DE, DIS, MCD, HON, WM, LOW, AAPL, ADP, BAC, BRK.B, BLK, HD, CAT, KO, CMCSA, COP, TXN, UNH, TFC, NKE, TT, CORN, WOOD, ABT, FDS, GD, ISRG, ADI, KLAC, ADBE, YUM, AMD, WMT, ZBH, RCL, VTRS, OZK, CNI, USO, XOM, TSM, KMI, MDLZ, NFLX, EMXC, COPX, IIPR, MTUM, RTX, INTC, ZBRA, PMT, RBLX, SWCH, SKLZ, CLX, EPD, SNAP, SPTN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust, Johnson & Johnson, sells Axonics Inc, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Dillard's Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Tilray Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Delos Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Delos Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 451 stocks with a total value of $105 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 414,503 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 62,040 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 45,475 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56% Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) - 57,584 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.46% Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 46,167 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66%

Delos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.07 and $24, with an estimated average price of $22.88. The stock is now traded at around $19.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.75 and $16.43, with an estimated average price of $15.46. The stock is now traded at around $13.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $58.77 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $59.36. The stock is now traded at around $57.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $74.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 308 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $579.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 85 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 48.46%. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $79.21. The stock is now traded at around $83.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 57,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 471.11%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 514 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 103.05%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 2312.00%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $163.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 603 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 33.99%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $222.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 7450.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $57.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Axonics Inc. The sale prices were between $50.01 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $60.96.

Delos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.

Delos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dillard's Inc. The sale prices were between $185.15 and $410.15, with an estimated average price of $265.98.

Delos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The sale prices were between $40.93 and $54.57, with an estimated average price of $48.42.

Delos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pure Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $24.87 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $29.17.

Delos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ContextLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $3.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.39.