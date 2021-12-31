Kanen Wealth Management LLC Buys Radiant Logistics Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Altria Group Inc, Sells 1847 Goedeker Inc, EZCORP Inc, The Container Store Group Inc

- Added Positions: RLGT, IFF, LAZY, CWH, MO, DAIO, TTSH, ODP, CZR, CVX,
- Reduced Positions: EZPW, TCS, GNE, BBW, NGD,
- Sold Out: GOED, PVG, IAG,
For the details of Kanen Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kanen+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Kanen Wealth Management LLC
- The One Group Hospitality Inc (STKS) - 4,518,825 shares, 19.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
- Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 286,079 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02%
- BBQ Holdings Inc (BBQ) - 1,660,374 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
- Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTSH) - 3,622,905 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32%
- Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) - 621,138 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.44%
Kanen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Radiant Logistics Inc by 247.38%. The purchase prices were between $6.05 and $8.64, with an estimated average price of $7.22. The stock is now traded at around $7.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 1,138,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Kanen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 425.94%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $134.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 20,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Kanen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 186.81%. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 64,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Data I/O Corp (DAIO)
Kanen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Data I/O Corp by 159.19%. The purchase prices were between $4.34 and $6.56, with an estimated average price of $5.32. The stock is now traded at around $4.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 593,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Kanen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 20.23%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $133.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 53,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: 1847 Goedeker Inc (GOED)
Kanen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in 1847 Goedeker Inc. The sale prices were between $1.99 and $3.5, with an estimated average price of $2.68.Sold Out: Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)
Kanen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.79.Sold Out: Iamgold Corp (IAG)
Kanen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Iamgold Corp. The sale prices were between $2.28 and $3.43, with an estimated average price of $2.95.
Here is the complete portfolio of Kanen Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:
