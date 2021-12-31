Bornite Capital Management LP Buys Cenovus Energy Inc, Lowe's Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Sells Suncor Energy Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, Adobe Inc

- New Purchases: CVE, LOW, AMAT, AMZN, NKE, CTVA, XOM, NTR, TMO, MS, GTLS, SCCO, X,
- Added Positions: RS, AA, SCHN, MSFT,
- Sold Out: SU, CNQ, ADBE, GOOGL, AWK, WCN, LNG, MOS, DE, DEN, CSTM,
For the details of Bornite Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bornite+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bornite Capital Management LP
- Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) - 2,500,000 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) - 150,000 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 80,000 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 130,000 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,000 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.00%
Bornite Capital Management LP initiated holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.43 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $12.02. The stock is now traded at around $15.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.62%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Bornite Capital Management LP initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $222.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.15%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Bornite Capital Management LP initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $133.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.08%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Bornite Capital Management LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.92%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
Bornite Capital Management LP initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $142.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.77%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Bornite Capital Management LP initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.95 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.62. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.72%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)
Bornite Capital Management LP added to a holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $141.18 and $166.83, with an estimated average price of $154.94. The stock is now traded at around $174.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Bornite Capital Management LP added to a holding in Alcoa Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $78.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (SCHN)
Bornite Capital Management LP added to a holding in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $56.97, with an estimated average price of $51.45. The stock is now traded at around $42.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)
Bornite Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $24.45.Sold Out: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
Bornite Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.12 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.41.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Bornite Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Bornite Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
Bornite Capital Management LP sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $167.8 and $188.86, with an estimated average price of $174.87.Sold Out: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)
Bornite Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $124.3 and $138.29, with an estimated average price of $133.09.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bornite Capital Management LP. Also check out:
1. Bornite Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bornite Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bornite Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bornite Capital Management LP keeps buying