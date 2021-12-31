Bornite Capital Management LP Buys Cenovus Energy Inc, Lowe's Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Sells Suncor Energy Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, Adobe Inc

New Purchases: CVE, LOW, AMAT, AMZN, NKE, CTVA, XOM, NTR, TMO, MS, GTLS, SCCO, X,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cenovus Energy Inc, Lowe's Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Nike Inc, sells Suncor Energy Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, Adobe Inc, Alphabet Inc, American Water Works Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bornite Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Bornite Capital Management LP owns 19 stocks with a total value of $289 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) - 2,500,000 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. New Position Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) - 150,000 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 80,000 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. New Position Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 130,000 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,000 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.00%

Bornite Capital Management LP initiated holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.43 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $12.02. The stock is now traded at around $15.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.62%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bornite Capital Management LP initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $222.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.15%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bornite Capital Management LP initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $133.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.08%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bornite Capital Management LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.92%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bornite Capital Management LP initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $142.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.77%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bornite Capital Management LP initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.95 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.62. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.72%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bornite Capital Management LP added to a holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $141.18 and $166.83, with an estimated average price of $154.94. The stock is now traded at around $174.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bornite Capital Management LP added to a holding in Alcoa Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $78.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bornite Capital Management LP added to a holding in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $56.97, with an estimated average price of $51.45. The stock is now traded at around $42.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bornite Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $24.45.

Bornite Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.12 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.41.

Bornite Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.

Bornite Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.

Bornite Capital Management LP sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $167.8 and $188.86, with an estimated average price of $174.87.

Bornite Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $124.3 and $138.29, with an estimated average price of $133.09.