Builders Union LLP Buys PLBY Group Inc, DLocal, FIGS Inc, Sells Unity Software Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Match Group Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PLBY Group Inc, DLocal, FIGS Inc, sells Unity Software Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Match Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Builders Union LLP. As of 2021Q4, Builders Union LLP owns 11 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sea Ltd (SE) - 161,702 shares, 16.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.23% PLBY Group Inc (PLBY) - 1,311,244 shares, 15.73% of the total portfolio. New Position DLocal Ltd (DLO) - 737,904 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. New Position AppLovin Corp (APP) - 230,648 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.74% Match Group Inc (MTCH) - 138,263 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27%

Builders Union LLP initiated holding in PLBY Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $40.83, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $15.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.73%. The holding were 1,311,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Builders Union LLP initiated holding in DLocal Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $61.29, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $31.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.86%. The holding were 737,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Builders Union LLP initiated holding in FIGS Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.94 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $32.76. The stock is now traded at around $16.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.56%. The holding were 528,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Builders Union LLP sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.