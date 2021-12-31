Builders Union LLP Buys PLBY Group Inc, DLocal, FIGS Inc, Sells Unity Software Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Match Group Inc

- New Purchases: PLBY, DLO, FIGS,
- Added Positions: SE, FTCH, SHOP, LULU,
- Reduced Positions: U, MTCH, SNAP, APP,
- Sold Out: PYPL,
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 161,702 shares, 16.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.23%
- PLBY Group Inc (PLBY) - 1,311,244 shares, 15.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
- DLocal Ltd (DLO) - 737,904 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
- AppLovin Corp (APP) - 230,648 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.74%
- Match Group Inc (MTCH) - 138,263 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27%
Builders Union LLP initiated holding in PLBY Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $40.83, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $15.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.73%. The holding were 1,311,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DLocal Ltd (DLO)
Builders Union LLP initiated holding in DLocal Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $61.29, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $31.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.86%. The holding were 737,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FIGS Inc (FIGS)
Builders Union LLP initiated holding in FIGS Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.94 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $32.76. The stock is now traded at around $16.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.56%. The holding were 528,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Builders Union LLP sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.
