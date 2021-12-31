Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Builders Union LLP Buys PLBY Group Inc, DLocal, FIGS Inc, Sells Unity Software Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Match Group Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Builders Union LLP (Current Portfolio) buys PLBY Group Inc, DLocal, FIGS Inc, sells Unity Software Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Match Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Builders Union LLP. As of 2021Q4, Builders Union LLP owns 11 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Builders Union LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/builders+union+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Builders Union LLP
  1. Sea Ltd (SE) - 161,702 shares, 16.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.23%
  2. PLBY Group Inc (PLBY) - 1,311,244 shares, 15.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. DLocal Ltd (DLO) - 737,904 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. AppLovin Corp (APP) - 230,648 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.74%
  5. Match Group Inc (MTCH) - 138,263 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27%
New Purchase: PLBY Group Inc (PLBY)

Builders Union LLP initiated holding in PLBY Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $40.83, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $15.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.73%. The holding were 1,311,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: DLocal Ltd (DLO)

Builders Union LLP initiated holding in DLocal Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $61.29, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $31.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.86%. The holding were 737,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: FIGS Inc (FIGS)

Builders Union LLP initiated holding in FIGS Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.94 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $32.76. The stock is now traded at around $16.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.56%. The holding were 528,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Builders Union LLP sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of Builders Union LLP. Also check out:

1. Builders Union LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Builders Union LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Builders Union LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Builders Union LLP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus