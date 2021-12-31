Whitcomb & Hess, Inc. Buys VanEck Russia ETF, AbbVie Inc, Microsoft Corp

New Purchases: ABBV, MSFT,

ABBV, MSFT, Added Positions: VEA, VWO, VMBS, RSX, SPYG, SPYV, IJR, EWM, TUR, ECH, IJH, PGHY, EWP, EMLC, HYLB, SCHF, AAPL, SPSB, ITOT, JPM, ABT, VXUS,

VEA, VWO, VMBS, RSX, SPYG, SPYV, IJR, EWM, TUR, ECH, IJH, PGHY, EWP, EMLC, HYLB, SCHF, AAPL, SPSB, ITOT, JPM, ABT, VXUS, Reduced Positions: XLE, SPLV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Russia ETF, AbbVie Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Whitcomb & Hess, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Whitcomb & Hess, Inc. owns 32 stocks with a total value of $254 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Whitcomb & Hess, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/whitcomb+%26+hess%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 848,294 shares, 17.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 853,933 shares, 13.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 672,464 shares, 13.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.34% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 312,177 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.45% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 311,147 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.44%

Whitcomb & Hess, Inc. initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $144.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitcomb & Hess, Inc. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitcomb & Hess, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Russia ETF by 31.03%. The purchase prices were between $25.19 and $31.49, with an estimated average price of $28.57. The stock is now traded at around $23.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 260,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.