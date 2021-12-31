CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC Buys Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

- New Purchases: SCHZ, IBMO, VUSB, OEF, DFAC, ITM, SUSL, VT, IWF, IBDR, SPSB, DFAX, CMDY, AMAT, QCOM, VYM, DFCF, IWB, IYH, CVX, STPZ, TLT, ICVT, IDHQ, EUSB, TSM, RDS.A, CHD, ATO,
- Added Positions: SPLG, ESGU, IUSB, GOVT, USMV, NOBL, SPEM, TLH, SCHP, IVV, AMGN, JNJ, EFV, SPGI, IEFA, TSLA, KO, DGRO, IVW, XT, SPIB, XSOE, IEI, BMY, XOM, LQD, MRK, IWD, DTD, IHI, REGL, SHM, IXUS, IBMN, IBM, SHYG, TDV, MRNA, NEE, T, IJJ, IJH, PFE, IBMM, VZ, GOOG, BSTZ, ADI, BAC, ARKK, SPY, SPTM, V, DIS, ESGE, MSFT, UNH, RWO, JPM, NEAR, IJR, MDT,
- Reduced Positions: SCHJ, PTLC, MBB, VLUE, JPST, JMST, IXG, IYW, EFG, FALN, FTEC, XLE, TIP, SCHA, EFAD, EFAV, SLY, IEMG, SPLB, VTV, IGV, IYE, XMLV, COMT, MTUM, IJK, PDN, SPTL, ALB, QUAL, SMDV, MMM, MEAR, QQQ, SPSM, VUG, XSLV, CAH, NUE, O, TROW, TGT, EEMV, IJT, ITOT, SPIP, CB, ABT, ADM, CINF, DOV, ECL, EMR, LOW, PPG, PBCT, LIN, SHW, SYY, GWW, PNR, ABBV, EFA, SPMD, AOS, AFL, APD, ADP, BDX, BF.B, CTAS, CLX, CL, GD, GPC, HRL, ITW, KMB, LEG, MKC, MCD, PEP, PEG, ROP, SWK, VFC, WMT, WST, GSLC, IBDO, IBMK, IBML, LVHD, NVDA, SIGI, ESGV, EXT, IBDN, IXN, VGT, VIG, VNQ,
- Sold Out: IBMJ, IBDM, JETS, IGSB, IEF, PAVE, ALGN, IFF, SHOP, OKTA, KOMP, SPMB, WIT, ONL, KD,
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC's stock buys and sells
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,439,782 shares, 10.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.41%
- Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) - 1,904,698 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.75%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 580,410 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.55%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 82,456 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 452,710 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96%
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.34 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 272,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $26.9, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 54,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 24,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $196.36 and $220.94, with an estimated average price of $211.69. The stock is now traded at around $200.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $26.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 41,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.57 and $51.29, with an estimated average price of $50.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 22.41%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 1,439,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 22.55%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $97.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 580,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSB)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 153.04%. The purchase prices were between $52.39 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.82. The stock is now traded at around $50.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 313,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.20%. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 770,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 134.67%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 104,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 30.79%. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $98.18, with an estimated average price of $94.45. The stock is now traded at around $91.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 107,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $19.25 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $22.13.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66.Sold Out: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $27.74.
