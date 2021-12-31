Kb Financial Partners, Llc Buys ISHARES TRUST, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund, Sells iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, ARK Innovation ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ISHARES TRUST, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund, Alibaba Group Holding, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, sells iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, , iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kb Financial Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Kb Financial Partners, Llc owns 678 stocks with a total value of $348 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 555,495 shares, 15.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.38% ISHARES TRUST (MBB) - 309,706 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.67% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 62,097 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29% WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 433,059 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.37% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 530,283 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.32%

Kb Financial Partners, Llc initiated holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $49.46, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $49.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 133,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kb Financial Partners, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.67 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $63.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 36,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kb Financial Partners, Llc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kb Financial Partners, Llc initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $46.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kb Financial Partners, Llc initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kb Financial Partners, Llc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.38 and $64.88, with an estimated average price of $61.6. The stock is now traded at around $52.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kb Financial Partners, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 45.67%. The purchase prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 309,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kb Financial Partners, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 178.38%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 24,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kb Financial Partners, Llc added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 46.68%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 21,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kb Financial Partners, Llc added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 81.37%. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $596.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kb Financial Partners, Llc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 65.43%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $85.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kb Financial Partners, Llc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 75.29%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $167.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.