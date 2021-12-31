Kb Financial Partners, Llc Buys ISHARES TRUST, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund, Sells iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, ARK Innovation ETF

- New Purchases: PULS, DXJ, BABA, CMCSA, GILD, GINN, CNI, MRK, ADI, TEAM, BSX, ODP, ET, EPAM, SD, STNE, ASHR, BBW, SPG, FRG, CRTO, ARLO, BK, BDX, CMI, EMKR, SPGI, OSPN, TBLA, TBLA, CNC, OMC, PGR, QGEN, VRTX, ANTM, EHTH, VMW, AVGO, INSE, OGN, BRK.B, XRAY, GOED, ALGN, AIG, ADM, BLL, CTSH, DLTR, DOV, EQR, JPM, MET, MSI, NOA, DG, APTV, AMD, CAG, EIX, EL, HON, MTCH, INTU, ISRG, LH, VTRS, USB, RTX, VVI, DIS, CMG, HCCI, TTSH, NOW, WDAY, ZTS, VEEV, EEM, AZO, CDNS, EXPE, PH, QCOM, TECH, WST, BX, TEL, PANW, IQV, HLT, IJH, IJR, AMT, APH, ANSS, CCEP, DE, ETN, NEE, GD, GS, IDXX, TT, LYV, MRVL, MKC, MCHP, MCO, ON, ODFL, PXD, ROK, SNY, TDG, PODD, ULTA, MSCI, VRSK, SPLK, ABBV, CTLT, HUBS, KEYS, ETSY, SQ, SNAP, ZS, DOCU, UTZ, AVTR, DT, AZEK, ABNB, BMBL, BOTZ, IWS, ABT, ATVI, ABC, AME, AMGN, ASH, BLK, BMY, CRH, CNQ, CAT, CNP, CHH, C, TPR, CMA, D, EOG, LLY, ENTG, ELS, FITB, FISV, HD, ITT, KLAC, LKQ, LRCX, LEN, MKSI, MRO, MKTX, MLM, MCK, MHK, NTAP, NBIX, NEM, NVS, ORLY, PPG, PFE, PRU, ROL, SAIA, SIVB, SLB, SGEN, SONY, SBUX, NLOK, TGT, URI, WAB, WMT, WM, YUM, FOF, PM, KDP, SSNC, NXPI, GMAB, FLT, MPC, RH, BURL, PAYC, ARES, AXTA, QRVO, TRU, USFD, FTV, KNSL, HWM, OKTA, ROKU, VRT, GH, TW, BILL, OTIS, DLO, RYAN, ACWI, FPX, IWP, QQQ, SCHZ, TLT, MMM, AOS, AAON, ABB, PLD, AFL, APD, AKAM, ALG, ALK, ARE, ALL, MO, ECOL, AEP, AMP, IVZ, APA, AIZ, AZN, ADP, AVB, AVY, BP, BCPC, SAN, BCS, BECN, BBY, BLKB, BA, CACI, CBRE, CBZ, PARA, CHRW, CTRA, CPB, CCL, CASS, CE, CENT, LUMN, CERN, CHE, CVX, CME, CTAS, COLM, DXC, COO, GLW, COST, WOLF, CCI, LIVN, DTE, DHR, DRI, DVA, DVN, DLR, DISCA, DPZ, DUK, EW, EA, EMR, ETR, PLUS, EQIX, RE, EXC, EXPD, EXPO, FMC, FAST, F, FWRD, GE, GIS, GPC, GSK, FUL, MNST, HOG, HIG, PEAK, WELL, HSY, HPQ, HFC, HOLX, HUM, HURN, IBM, ICUI, INFO, IEX, ITW, ILMN, NSIT, IART, IPAR, ICE, IFF, IP, IONS, JJSF, JBHT, JCI, K, KEY, KMB, KEX, KSS, MDLZ, KR, LANC, JEF, MTB, MTZ, MAS, MGRC, MLAB, MAA, MIDD, MOH, MNRO, MOG.A, MS, NICE, NATI, NOV, NEOG, NI, NSC, ES, NTRS, NVAX, NVO, NUE, PCAR, PNC, PKG, PDCO, PAYX, PSO, PBCT, PRFT, PRGO, PVH, PNFP, PII, POWI, BKNG, PUK, PEG, PHM, DGX, DORM, RLI, RJF, O, RELX, REGN, RSG, ROG, ROP, ROST, RYAAY, SSB, SLG, SIGI, SRE, SHW, SLGN, SO, LUV, LSI, TRV, STT, EQNR, SCL, SYK, SU, SYNA, SNPS, TROW, TGP, TTEK, TXN, TMO, TRI, ACIW, TSN, UMPQ, UNF, UL, UPS, VFC, VNO, WBA, WAT, WABC, WAL, WHR, WMB, WTFC, WEC, WWW, ZBH, SMFG, CVLT, OC, SBH, TTGT, FTI, FERG, LOPE, FTNT, KAR, CVE, LYB, ENV, GM, FRC, KMI, HCA, ZG, FBHS, XYL, CPRI, PSX, PNR, QLYS, FANG, NRC, SFM, RNG, ALLE, SYF, CZR, QSR, VSTO, SEDG, UNVR, KHC, HLI, HPE, CWH, HLNE, IR, ARGX, BKR, MBIO, SE, SFIX, BJ, CWK, FTDR, ESTC, DOW, CLVT, CRWD, AMCR, ADPT, BNTX, VIR, ARNC, DNMR, AFRM, RBLX, PATH, PCOR, DTM, VSCO, LICY, SLVM, KD, FLTB, IEMG, IGE, JKJ, TIP, VAW, VEU, XLF,
- Added Positions: MBB, GSLC, SWAN, JPST, GSIE, IAU, DGRW, IVV, EFV, CP, CHTR, SCHW, PEP, TWTR, ATHM, SEMR, GOOG, TDY, DESP, ICLR, BIIB, TJX, PG, FHB, SHOP, TTC, BBWI, EME, PRI, FCN, CL, CSX, MELI, STLA, FB, LSTR, MANH, GGG, RMD, MCD, LIN, MDT, MC, GOLF, UBER, WTS, VZ, UNP, CB, LMT, AZPN, JUST, SSD, APAM, IWD, ASML, SUSL, AON, ECL, CRVL, ESGD, KO, CVS, ALC, FDS, CDK, MTD, WU, HBI, SRCL, ROLL, NOC, TAP, ELAN, JW.A, JNJ, V, BAC, SYY,
- Reduced Positions: EWJ, RPG, ARKK, CIT, ACWV, SKIN, MU, WFC, BSV, SNN, TMUS, NFLX, UPWK, PKI, DFS, ACN, GPS, AMZN, PRF, ILF, IBKR, BRKR, AMAT, HDB, HSIC, PAGS, BLDR, MA, RWK, ALNY, CNR, LOW, INCY, GPN, BIO, BNFT, LPLA, NKE, CAH, BRO, IWB, HI, CSCO, COP, COF, AXP, STX, TSLA, BAX, ADBE, AMG, ORCL, DHI, INTC, WDC, GOOGL, SPY, TFC, CI, CSGP, DEO, DD, FDX, BEN, CHNG, RACE, MMC, FWONA, CRM, STE, LULU, TSM, GWW, NVDA, A,
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 555,495 shares, 15.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.38%
- ISHARES TRUST (MBB) - 309,706 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.67%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 62,097 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29%
- WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 433,059 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.37%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 530,283 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.32%
Kb Financial Partners, Llc initiated holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $49.46, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $49.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 133,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ)
Kb Financial Partners, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.67 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $63.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 36,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Kb Financial Partners, Llc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Kb Financial Partners, Llc initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $46.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Kb Financial Partners, Llc initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN)
Kb Financial Partners, Llc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.38 and $64.88, with an estimated average price of $61.6. The stock is now traded at around $52.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)
Kb Financial Partners, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 45.67%. The purchase prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 309,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Kb Financial Partners, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 178.38%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 24,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Kb Financial Partners, Llc added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 46.68%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 21,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Kb Financial Partners, Llc added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 81.37%. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $596.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Kb Financial Partners, Llc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 65.43%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $85.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Kb Financial Partners, Llc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 75.29%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $167.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.
