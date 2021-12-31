Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys Avantis International Equity ETF, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Sells Vonage Holdings Corp, Verso Corp, Flex

New Purchases: AVDE, AVEM, AVUV, DFAC, VTRS, CG, BX, AVUS, VIV, DFAS, WFG, VGIT, DFAX, KD, VCIT, AVDV, CNDT, DFIV, XPER, LOW, HOFT, ASLN, Z, PGJ, XBI, QCOM, PGR, GE, AXP, KO, FYC, PG, CFB, MRK, GCI, FAST, LLY, DBI, FCX, CP, VWTR, PAA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Avantis International Equity ETF, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Viatris Inc, sells Vonage Holdings Corp, Verso Corp, Flex, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Lear Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waterfront Wealth Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Waterfront Wealth Inc. owns 216 stocks with a total value of $252 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 31,534 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00% Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) - 134,303 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 41,249 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 198,282 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.61% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,938 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%

Waterfront Wealth Inc. initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.26 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $61.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 50,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $63.38. The stock is now traded at around $63.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 48,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $79.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 33,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $26.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 65,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $14.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 120,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. initiated holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $60.14, with an estimated average price of $54.62. The stock is now traded at around $45.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 28,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. added to a holding in Trinseo PLC by 48.50%. The purchase prices were between $46.79 and $60.07, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $55.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 41,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 45.43%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. added to a holding in Celestica Inc by 150.72%. The purchase prices were between $8.97 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $12.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 51,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII by 93.93%. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.08. The stock is now traded at around $25.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 27,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.95%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2608.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 107.76%. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 37,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. sold out a holding in BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust. The sale prices were between $9.09 and $10.33, with an estimated average price of $9.88.