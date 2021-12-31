Alaethes Wealth LLC Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, SAP SE, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, BHP Group PLC, Waste Management Inc

New Purchases: NVO, SHOP, ACWV, VBR, PACW, IUSV, ALLE, HDV, VTI, VYM, MELI, AAL, ADNT, RIVN, PFXF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, SAP SE, Novo Nordisk A/S, ConocoPhillips, Meta Platforms Inc, sells Verizon Communications Inc, BHP Group PLC, Waste Management Inc, Starbucks Corp, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alaethes Wealth LLC. As of 2021Q4, Alaethes Wealth LLC owns 292 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,415 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 101,347 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.78% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,938 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,887 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,493 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.58%

Alaethes Wealth LLC initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $96.55 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $108.55. The stock is now traded at around $100.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 7,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alaethes Wealth LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $656.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 41 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alaethes Wealth LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $172.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 231 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alaethes Wealth LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.21 and $108.28, with an estimated average price of $104.9. The stock is now traded at around $101.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alaethes Wealth LLC initiated holding in PacWest Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $41.91 and $50.28, with an estimated average price of $46.6. The stock is now traded at around $48.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alaethes Wealth LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $70.77 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.91. The stock is now traded at around $73.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alaethes Wealth LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 3572.84%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $346.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 2,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alaethes Wealth LLC added to a holding in SAP SE by 46313.33%. The purchase prices were between $128.44 and $149.53, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $115.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 6,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alaethes Wealth LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 3448.89%. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $89.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 11,179 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alaethes Wealth LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 21.87%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 7,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alaethes Wealth LLC added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 4788.00%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alaethes Wealth LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 28.01%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $133.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alaethes Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Gossamer Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $11.85.

Alaethes Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $5.77 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.88.

Alaethes Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Sientra Inc. The sale prices were between $3.51 and $6.08, with an estimated average price of $4.81.

Alaethes Wealth LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73.

Alaethes Wealth LLC sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36.