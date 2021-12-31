Coco Enterprises, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

New Purchases: GLD, SPY, IVV, EFA, AAPL, MDU, QCOM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, sells Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coco Enterprises, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Coco Enterprises, LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 80,518 shares, 25.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 169.52% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 122,710 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 111,138 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 27,442 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00% BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 120,093 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.13%

Coco Enterprises, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $177.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 93,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coco Enterprises, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coco Enterprises, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 477 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coco Enterprises, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $75.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coco Enterprises, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coco Enterprises, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $167.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coco Enterprises, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 169.52%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $341.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.83%. The holding were 80,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coco Enterprises, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06.

Coco Enterprises, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF. The sale prices were between $115.84 and $129.82, with an estimated average price of $122.39.

Coco Enterprises, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $38.8 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $40.71.

Coco Enterprises, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.