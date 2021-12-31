L1 Capital Pty Ltd Buys Zillow Group Inc, GDS Holdings, Graphic Packaging Holding Co, Sells Cenovus Energy Inc, Splunk Inc, Alcoa Corp

- New Purchases: Z,
- Added Positions: GDS, GPK, HBM, BABA, HCC, NXE, FXLV, MDGL,
- Reduced Positions: CVE, AA, TECK, ARWR,
- Sold Out: SPLK, ETD,
- Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 3,087,245 shares, 12.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.8%
- Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) - 7,192,112 shares, 12.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.68%
- Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) - 11,309,560 shares, 11.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.44%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 677,983 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.47%
- GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 1,556,243 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.35%
L1 Capital Pty Ltd initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $60.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 538,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)
L1 Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 73.35%. The purchase prices were between $42.8 and $63.86, with an estimated average price of $55.01. The stock is now traded at around $42.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 1,556,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)
L1 Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co by 29.78%. The purchase prices were between $18.55 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $20.02. The stock is now traded at around $20.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 3,510,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.Sold Out: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (ETD)
L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. The sale prices were between $22.49 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.43.
