L1 Capital Pty Ltd Buys Zillow Group Inc, GDS Holdings, Graphic Packaging Holding Co, Sells Cenovus Energy Inc, Splunk Inc, Alcoa Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zillow Group Inc, GDS Holdings, Graphic Packaging Holding Co, sells Cenovus Energy Inc, Splunk Inc, Alcoa Corp, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, L1 Capital Pty Ltd. As of 2021Q4, L1 Capital Pty Ltd owns 14 stocks with a total value of $866 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 3,087,245 shares, 12.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.8% Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) - 7,192,112 shares, 12.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.68% Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) - 11,309,560 shares, 11.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.44% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 677,983 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.47% GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 1,556,243 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.35%

L1 Capital Pty Ltd initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $60.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 538,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 73.35%. The purchase prices were between $42.8 and $63.86, with an estimated average price of $55.01. The stock is now traded at around $42.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 1,556,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co by 29.78%. The purchase prices were between $18.55 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $20.02. The stock is now traded at around $20.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 3,510,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. The sale prices were between $22.49 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.43.