Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC Buys NextEra Energy Inc, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, AT&T Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NextEra Energy Inc, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, The Home Depot Inc, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, NVIDIA Corp, sells ARK Innovation ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Avalara Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC owns 107 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 211,609 shares, 23.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 55,114 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.40% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,530 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,057 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.24% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 48,216 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $30.08, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $11.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $466.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.83 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $60.46. The stock is now traded at around $59.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.02 and $38.9, with an estimated average price of $37.59. The stock is now traded at around $36.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 44.82%. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $74.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 25,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 79.24%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $346.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 89.09%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $163.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 42.42%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $314.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.41%. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $27.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 27.03%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $45.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.77 and $61.18, with an estimated average price of $60.93.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $129.11 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $155.25.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.