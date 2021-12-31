Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC Buys NextEra Energy Inc, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: PACB, SOXX, NVDA, JEPI, GILD, NULV, O, PFE, NFLX, TMO, RSP, ABT, AEP, BIP, IVV, MPB, LLY, THW, AMRS, NOK,
- Added Positions: AAPL, VUG, NEE, IJH, MSFT, DGRO, GOOGL, HD, AMZN, JNJ, BRK.B, BX, GOOG, PAVE, V, UNH, XLK, BAC, CVX, TPL, IBM, VOO, FB, IVW, IGV, DHR, UBER, QQQ, ONCS, HON, MCD, BA, NUBD, JPM, IJR, DUK, NOW, WMT, EPD, ADBE,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, JPST, BND, JMST, ARKW, LMT, MA, NUSC, SDG, DIS, IWF, TSLA, SCHD, VXF, CSGP, VZ, PG, ERTH, IHI, SPY, MUB, TTD, TWLO, VEEV, BKNG, SQ, VTI, AVGO,
- Sold Out: ARKK, T, VGSH, AVLR, DOCU, ARKG, IEF, CRWD, PRTY, LYG, KD, AFL,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 211,609 shares, 23.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 55,114 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.40%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,530 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,057 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.24%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 48,216 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $30.08, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $11.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $466.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 591 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.83 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $60.46. The stock is now traded at around $59.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV)
Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.02 and $38.9, with an estimated average price of $37.59. The stock is now traded at around $36.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 44.82%. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $74.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 25,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 79.24%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $346.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 89.09%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $163.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 42.42%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $314.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)
Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.41%. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $27.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 27.03%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $45.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.77 and $61.18, with an estimated average price of $60.93.Sold Out: Avalara Inc (AVLR)
Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $129.11 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $155.25.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.
