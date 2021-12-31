Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Sells WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets E

New Purchases: FHLC, XLY, IWR, VCR, VO, IPG, NVDA, PM, TGT, CMCSA, ADBE, LLY, BMY, BK, TECH, COST, UWMC, UWMC, ODFL, NOW, MCHP, ADI, TMO, ARES, HON, PXD, SPGI, ISRG, CVX, CSCO, LRCX, CTLT, WFC, PNC, APD, MO, BLK, CRM, ADSK, LHX, CTSH, TFC, ALL, AXP, AVY, HTGC, TEL, FISV, DHI, CMI, DFS, INGR, CDW, MDLZ, HZNP, NUE, SYNH, ZBRA, MCD, SLB, CVS, ES,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Value ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, eBay Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC owns 162 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 827,788 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.77% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 50,893 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.53% BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) - 754,996 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 124,455 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 414.79% Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) - 147,455 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. New Position

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.83 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $65.77. The stock is now traded at around $61.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 147,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $180.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 47,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 67,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $308.6 and $354.93, with an estimated average price of $335.71. The stock is now traded at around $299.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 4,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $229.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 4,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $38.26, with an estimated average price of $36.31. The stock is now traded at around $36.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 23,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 414.79%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $143.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.89%. The holding were 124,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 98.77%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $33.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.34%. The holding were 827,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1482.64%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 162,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 50,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 41.08%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $264.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 22,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 50.70%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47. The stock is now traded at around $238.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 21,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The sale prices were between $35.66 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $37.55.

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01.

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65.

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31.

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The sale prices were between $166.66 and $201.06, with an estimated average price of $181.03.

Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF. The sale prices were between $123.45 and $146.38, with an estimated average price of $135.76.