Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Sells WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets E

- New Purchases: FHLC, XLY, IWR, VCR, VO, IPG, NVDA, PM, TGT, CMCSA, ADBE, LLY, BMY, BK, TECH, COST, UWMC, UWMC, ODFL, NOW, MCHP, ADI, TMO, ARES, HON, PXD, SPGI, ISRG, CVX, CSCO, LRCX, CTLT, WFC, PNC, APD, MO, BLK, CRM, ADSK, LHX, CTSH, TFC, ALL, AXP, AVY, HTGC, TEL, FISV, DHI, CMI, DFS, INGR, CDW, MDLZ, HZNP, NUE, SYNH, ZBRA, MCD, SLB, CVS, ES,
- Added Positions: VTV, FNDF, XLE, SPY, IWF, VHT, QUAL, GOOGL, ICVT, BBN, AAPL, VYMI, V, AMZN, AMT, MRK, JPM, SCHD, HYG, BAC, IJR, DIS, PARA, DLN, NSC, NEE, IBM, PSI, XLB, CRSR, GNRC, WMB, KMB, XOM, VZ, PZA, BOOT, BHC, FSK, TROW,
- Reduced Positions: ARKK, IQV, SCHW, HD, AVGO, M, ABBV, EXR, QCOM, INMD, MSFT, F, NLY, T, FCX, MU, XLF, GOOG, FB, TXN, FLOT, GBDC, BXMT, MMM, VLO, DIA, BP, INSP, KMI, STWD, AAL, HPQ, BA, IDA, UNH, FTEC, OEF, PTH,
- Sold Out: XSOE, VWO, DKS, EBAY, PKI, PSJ, DBX, NEAR, OMCL, HSY, TRMB, SMH, BLD, CROX, COR, VB, PYPL, DELL, EMR,
For the details of Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lebenthal+global+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC
- Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 827,788 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.77%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 50,893 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.53%
- BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) - 754,996 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 124,455 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 414.79%
- Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) - 147,455 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.83 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $65.77. The stock is now traded at around $61.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 147,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $180.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 47,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 67,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $308.6 and $354.93, with an estimated average price of $335.71. The stock is now traded at around $299.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 4,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $229.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 4,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $38.26, with an estimated average price of $36.31. The stock is now traded at around $36.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 23,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 414.79%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $143.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.89%. The holding were 124,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 98.77%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $33.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.34%. The holding were 827,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1482.64%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 162,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 50,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 41.08%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $264.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 22,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 50.70%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47. The stock is now traded at around $238.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 21,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The sale prices were between $35.66 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $37.55.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01.Sold Out: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65.Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31.Sold Out: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The sale prices were between $166.66 and $201.06, with an estimated average price of $181.03.Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ)
Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF. The sale prices were between $123.45 and $146.38, with an estimated average price of $135.76.
Here is the complete portfolio of Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lebenthal Global Advisors, LLC keeps buying