Saban Cheryl Buys Microsoft Corp, Twilio Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells RingCentral Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Twilio Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells RingCentral Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Saban Cheryl. As of 2021Q4, Saban Cheryl owns 6 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Saban Cheryl's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/saban+cheryl/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 53 shares, 28.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.26% Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 671 shares, 28.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.76% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 344 shares, 18.74% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 274 shares, 14.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1041.67% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio.

Saban Cheryl added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 1041.67%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.56%. The holding were 274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saban Cheryl added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 59.76%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $158.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.69%. The holding were 671 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saban Cheryl added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.39%. The holding were 53 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saban Cheryl sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46.

Saban Cheryl sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.