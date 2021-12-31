Alpha Family Trust Buys Block Inc, Microsoft Corp, Twilio Inc, Sells RingCentral Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Coupa Software Inc

New Purchases: SQ, BRK.B, RBLX, FRSH, FRSH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Block Inc, Microsoft Corp, Twilio Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, sells RingCentral Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Coupa Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpha Family Trust. As of 2021Q4, Alpha Family Trust owns 22 stocks with a total value of $357 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Block Inc (SQ) - 32,200 shares, 14.58% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,585 shares, 11.77% of the total portfolio. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 118,700 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.67% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 94,041 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.52% Similarweb Ltd (SMWB) - 1,681,777 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio.

Alpha Family Trust initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $97.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.58%. The holding were 32,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpha Family Trust initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $314.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 13,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpha Family Trust initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $49.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 19,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpha Family Trust initiated holding in Freshworks Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.16 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $36.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpha Family Trust added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 73.52%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 94,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpha Family Trust added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 82.09%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $158.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 102,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpha Family Trust added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 35.06%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $937.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 9,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpha Family Trust sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46.

Alpha Family Trust sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Alpha Family Trust sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91.