Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Alpha Family Trust Buys Block Inc, Microsoft Corp, Twilio Inc, Sells RingCentral Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Coupa Software Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Alpha Family Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Block Inc, Microsoft Corp, Twilio Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, sells RingCentral Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Coupa Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpha Family Trust. As of 2021Q4, Alpha Family Trust owns 22 stocks with a total value of $357 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alpha Family Trust's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alpha+family+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alpha Family Trust
  1. Block Inc (SQ) - 32,200 shares, 14.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,585 shares, 11.77% of the total portfolio.
  3. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 118,700 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.67%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 94,041 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.52%
  5. Similarweb Ltd (SMWB) - 1,681,777 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Block Inc (SQ)

Alpha Family Trust initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $97.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.58%. The holding were 32,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Alpha Family Trust initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $314.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 13,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Alpha Family Trust initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $49.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 19,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Freshworks Inc (FRSH)

Alpha Family Trust initiated holding in Freshworks Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.16 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $36.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Freshworks Inc (FRSH)

Alpha Family Trust initiated holding in Freshworks Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.16 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $36.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Alpha Family Trust added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 73.52%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 94,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Alpha Family Trust added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 82.09%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $158.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 102,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Alpha Family Trust added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 35.06%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $937.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 9,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Alpha Family Trust sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Alpha Family Trust sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Alpha Family Trust sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alpha Family Trust. Also check out:

1. Alpha Family Trust's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alpha Family Trust's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alpha Family Trust's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alpha Family Trust keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus