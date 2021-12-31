Bluesphere Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, General Motors Co, Sells The Walt Disney Co, BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

New Purchases: SMH, TIP, NTSX, BAC, PFE, IYC, VCR, BA, BF.B, CLF, PEP, IWP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, General Motors Co, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund, sells The Walt Disney Co, BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bluesphere Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Bluesphere Advisors, LLC owns 95 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 56,436 shares, 14.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 16,630 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.15% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 42,577 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,438 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 21,911 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $265.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 6,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $124.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.69 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $43.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 9,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $45.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.27 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $82.87. The stock is now traded at around $74.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 48.15%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 16,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 250.42%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 28,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 64.64%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $856.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.25%. The purchase prices were between $140.29 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $146.46. The stock is now traded at around $146.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.