Oder Investment Management, LLC Buys First Trust Water ETF, Twilio Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM , Delta Air Lines Inc

- New Purchases: FIW, TWLO, CRWD, CROX, NVDA, COST, KHC,
- Added Positions: DIS, TSLA, BSJO, BSJM, VRP, PTLC, SNOW, BFZ, BHK, VZ, BTT, DKS, SHOP, LDP, BGB, LMT, BSJP, JPM, CCI, FBT, EPD, T, GILD, CSCO, FB, BAC, V, TTWO,
- Reduced Positions: SBUX, PENN, LULU, MSFT, HD, CRM, HBAN, IBM, SQ, BA, DEO,
- Sold Out: GOOGL, FIV, DAL, FUBO, ZM, DOCU, PHG, BABA, JHB, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Oder Investment Management, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 11,181 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio.
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 4,111 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.33%
- Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJM) - 170,468 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.75%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 23,758 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.92%
- Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJO) - 120,161 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.65%
Oder Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Water ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.34 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $90.97. The stock is now traded at around $80.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 24,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Oder Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $158.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 2,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Oder Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 2,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Crocs Inc (CROX)
Oder Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.53 and $180.57, with an estimated average price of $154.04. The stock is now traded at around $79.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 3,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Oder Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Oder Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $512.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 466 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Oder Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 32.36%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Oder Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 23.15%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Blackrock Core Bond Trust (BHK)
Oder Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Core Bond Trust by 36.72%. The purchase prices were between $15.84 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $16.4. The stock is now traded at around $13.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 35,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT)
Oder Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $26.08, with an estimated average price of $25.65. The stock is now traded at around $24.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 28,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)
Oder Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 23.62%. The purchase prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65. The stock is now traded at around $103.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Preferred & Income Fun (LDP)
Oder Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Preferred & Income Fun by 32.90%. The purchase prices were between $25.91 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $26.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Oder Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.Sold Out: FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM (FIV)
Oder Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM . The sale prices were between $9.64 and $9.74, with an estimated average price of $9.7.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Oder Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93.Sold Out: FuboTV Inc (FUBO)
Oder Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in FuboTV Inc. The sale prices were between $15.4 and $33.87, with an estimated average price of $23.29.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Oder Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Oder Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.
