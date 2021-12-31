Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd Buys MercadoLibre Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc

For the details of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lakehouse+capital+pty+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,500 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.54%
- Visa Inc (V) - 87,414 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.07%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 13,714 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.09%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 54,433 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.1%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,321 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio.
Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 43.09%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $937.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 13,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 22.35%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 82,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.
