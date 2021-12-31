Tsai Capital Corp Buys Airbnb Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Sells CoStar Group Inc, Visa Inc, Merck Inc

New Purchases: ABNB,

ABNB, Added Positions: CRM, SPOT, TRUP, AMZN, GOOG, SNOW, TSLA, NFLX, NKE,

CRM, SPOT, TRUP, AMZN, GOOG, SNOW, TSLA, NFLX, NKE, Reduced Positions: AAPL, COST,

AAPL, COST, Sold Out: CSGP, V, MRK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Airbnb Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Spotify Technology SA, sells CoStar Group Inc, Visa Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tsai Capital Corp. As of 2021Q4, Tsai Capital Corp owns 15 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tsai Capital Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tsai+capital+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 40,100 shares, 29.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 129,060 shares, 15.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.74% Trupanion Inc (TRUP) - 87,028 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.25% Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 29,713 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.82% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,490 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.44%

Tsai Capital Corp initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $174.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.34%. The holding were 46,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tsai Capital Corp added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 75.28%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $196.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 27,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tsai Capital Corp added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 56.83%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $152.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 34,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tsai Capital Corp sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73.

Tsai Capital Corp sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Tsai Capital Corp sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6.