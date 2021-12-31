Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Tsai Capital Corp Buys Airbnb Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Sells CoStar Group Inc, Visa Inc, Merck Inc

2 hours ago
Investment company Tsai Capital Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Airbnb Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Spotify Technology SA, sells CoStar Group Inc, Visa Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tsai Capital Corp. As of 2021Q4, Tsai Capital Corp owns 15 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Tsai Capital Corp
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 40,100 shares, 29.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 129,060 shares, 15.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.74%
  3. Trupanion Inc (TRUP) - 87,028 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.25%
  4. Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 29,713 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.82%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,490 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.44%
New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Tsai Capital Corp initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $174.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.34%. The holding were 46,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Tsai Capital Corp added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 75.28%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $196.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 27,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Tsai Capital Corp added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 56.83%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $152.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 34,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Tsai Capital Corp sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Tsai Capital Corp sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Tsai Capital Corp sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6.



