Standard Family Office LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF

- New Purchases: FB, SPY, MA, TSLA, MPC, NOW, COST, CRM, AMT, KEYS, AVGO, PYPL, HZNP, CB, ENTG, SWKS, ABBV, FRC, GS, TTD, ETSY, CNC, COP, SPSC, NVS, NXPI, CHKP, IEX, QLYS, ETN, VTRS, AKAM, DD, FIS, CME, TFC, COF, AVTR, GPN, MCK, NBIX, KDP, RNG, TDOC, EOG, NFLX, AXTA, KT, OTIS, SNY, CNP, CCEP, SIMO, ZIM, D, COUP, DEO, SSNC, TRU, CRH, E, ISRG, BKNG, VRT, IBN, QRVO, MRNA, CCI, FERG, SNP, NTAP, WPP, RE, LIN, INMD, BBVA, EQIX, EQNR, MFG, NOMD, CHT, ABEV, HDB, ICE, NVR, PAG, VRSK, ALLE, EXPE, MSCI, QSR, ZM, SBAC, CVE, YNDX, ALSN, BABA, NEE, INFO, BR, AAP, A, ANSS, AN, BLK, MRK, FIVE, ALNY, PTC, ENPH, ROKU, MDB, ZS, PLTR, EXP, SMFG, LPLA, PLNT, CRWD, ACN, LNG, DVN, FCX, TT, ORLY, PLUG, RCL, WM, WIT, WEC, PRG, PODD, APTV, NCLH, TPH, IQV, CZR, NEWR, BLD, SNDR, PLD, ADBE, BIIB, PARA, IDXX, ES, REGN, SGEN, TROW, TARO, TEL, SIX, VC, CPRI, FANG, ZEN, SEDG, BKI, PEN, SMAR, DELL, ALGM, MO, BMRN, DHI, ERIE, EXAS, EXR, SGMS, OLED, XEL, APPS, BWXT, ZTS, AGIO, W, CABO, AVLR, YETI, UBER, XP, IAC, T, ETR, FTV, AAN, DTM, VMEO,
- Added Positions: GOOGL, UNH, JPM, NVDA, CSCO, GOOG, MMM, TECH, MDT, CHRW, VZ, ORCL, ATVI, ZBH, XOM,
- Reduced Positions: CMCSA, V, ELAN,
- Sold Out: VOO, VEA, VXF, VWO, GWB, IJT, AAPL, MSFT, USB, ECL, LLY, JNJ, FISV, TMO, FUL, HD, AXP, HRL, ABT, TGT, PG, TNC, TTC, UNP, UPS, DIS, WFC, COR, BRK.B, SYY, DCI, QCOM, PFE, MSI, LFUS, FAST, SHW, BMI, AMZN, LNT, BA, HON, GGG, DGII, BAX,
For the details of Standard Family Office LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/standard+family+office+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Standard Family Office LLC
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 285 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 850.00%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,415 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 157.27%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 2,966 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 434.41%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,273 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 1,428 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 257.00%
Standard Family Office LLC initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 1,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Standard Family Office LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Standard Family Office LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $369.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 951 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Standard Family Office LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $856.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 204 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Standard Family Office LLC initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26. The stock is now traded at around $77.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 3,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Standard Family Office LLC initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $556.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 307 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Standard Family Office LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 850.00%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2608.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.56%. The holding were 285 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Standard Family Office LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 157.27%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $467.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 1,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Standard Family Office LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 434.41%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $152.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 2,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Standard Family Office LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 257.00%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 1,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Standard Family Office LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 277.88%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $57.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 4,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Standard Family Office LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 52.94%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2609.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 130 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Standard Family Office LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Standard Family Office LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68.Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
Standard Family Office LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The sale prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Standard Family Office LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01.Sold Out: Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB)
Standard Family Office LLC sold out a holding in Great Western Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $31.31 and $36.39, with an estimated average price of $34.15.Sold Out: IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
Standard Family Office LLC sold out a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $130.31 and $143.39, with an estimated average price of $136.03.
