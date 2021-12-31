Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd Buys 360 DigiTech Inc, FinVolution Group, Lufax Holding, Sells LexinFintech Holdings

For the details of Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gold+dragon+worldwide+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd
- 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN) - 6,588,275 shares, 50.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.13%
- FinVolution Group (FINV) - 22,644,066 shares, 37.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.92%
- Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) - 2,860,499 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS) - 1,637,861 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.76%
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 51,500 shares, 1.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Lufax Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.19 and $7.53, with an estimated average price of $6.54. The stock is now traded at around $6.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.43%. The holding were 2,860,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $56.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 51,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Weibo Corp (WB)
Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Weibo Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.52 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $40.42. The stock is now traded at around $30.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 41,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN)
Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in 360 DigiTech Inc by 29.13%. The purchase prices were between $18.27 and $28, with an estimated average price of $22.32. The stock is now traded at around $20.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.48%. The holding were 6,588,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FinVolution Group (FINV)
Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in FinVolution Group by 35.92%. The purchase prices were between $4.69 and $6.78, with an estimated average price of $5.81. The stock is now traded at around $4.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.94%. The holding were 22,644,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (LX)
Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $6.31, with an estimated average price of $4.94.
