Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd Buys 360 DigiTech Inc, FinVolution Group, Lufax Holding, Sells LexinFintech Holdings

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys 360 DigiTech Inc, FinVolution Group, Lufax Holding, Pinduoduo Inc, Weibo Corp, sells LexinFintech Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd owns 6 stocks with a total value of $297 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN) - 6,588,275 shares, 50.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.13% FinVolution Group (FINV) - 22,644,066 shares, 37.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.92% Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) - 2,860,499 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. New Position Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS) - 1,637,861 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.76% Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 51,500 shares, 1.01% of the total portfolio. New Position

Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Lufax Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.19 and $7.53, with an estimated average price of $6.54. The stock is now traded at around $6.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.43%. The holding were 2,860,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $56.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 51,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Weibo Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.52 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $40.42. The stock is now traded at around $30.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 41,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in 360 DigiTech Inc by 29.13%. The purchase prices were between $18.27 and $28, with an estimated average price of $22.32. The stock is now traded at around $20.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.48%. The holding were 6,588,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in FinVolution Group by 35.92%. The purchase prices were between $4.69 and $6.78, with an estimated average price of $5.81. The stock is now traded at around $4.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.94%. The holding were 22,644,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $6.31, with an estimated average price of $4.94.