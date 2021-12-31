Littlejohn & Co Llc Buys CBL & Associates Properties Inc, Algoma Steel Group Inc, Tenet Healthcare Corp, Sells Adient PLC, Masonite International Corp, Cross Country Healthcare Inc

New Purchases: CBL, ASTL, THC, AMPS, AMPS,

CBL, ASTL, THC, AMPS, AMPS, Added Positions: AVAH, PRTY, ATTO, NMIH, SPR, PARR, AUD, AUD, WW, BRSP, GMS, PLTK, CW,

AVAH, PRTY, ATTO, NMIH, SPR, PARR, AUD, AUD, WW, BRSP, GMS, PLTK, CW, Reduced Positions: ADNT, DOOR, CPLG, PCG, SRG, NRZ, TBT, HY, PIPP, TISI, NCMI, WPCB.U,

ADNT, DOOR, CPLG, PCG, SRG, NRZ, TBT, HY, PIPP, TISI, NCMI, WPCB.U, Sold Out: CCRN, FTAI, UNVR, FSII, VOSO, GSM, HCAQ, MOTV, CBAH, ATMR, THMA, CCV, GLAQ, RBAC, CFVI, FPAC, FPAC, FYBR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CBL & Associates Properties Inc, Algoma Steel Group Inc, Tenet Healthcare Corp, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, Party City Holdco Inc, sells Adient PLC, Masonite International Corp, Cross Country Healthcare Inc, CorePoint Lodging Inc, PG&E Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Littlejohn & Co Llc. As of 2021Q4, Littlejohn & Co Llc owns 173 stocks with a total value of $346 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LITTLEJOHN & CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/littlejohn+%26+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

GMS Inc (GMS) - 776,299 shares, 13.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91% CBL & Associates Properties Inc (CBL) - 1,323,858 shares, 11.95% of the total portfolio. New Position Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) - 1,338,683 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.28% Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) - 2,907,273 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 176.06% Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) - 1,698,868 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. New Position

Littlejohn & Co Llc initiated holding in CBL & Associates Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.22 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $30.23. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.95%. The holding were 1,323,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Littlejohn & Co Llc initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.31%. The holding were 1,698,868 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Littlejohn & Co Llc initiated holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.02 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $73.32. The stock is now traded at around $80.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 178,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Littlejohn & Co Llc initiated holding in Altus Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $6.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Littlejohn & Co Llc initiated holding in Altus Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $6.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Littlejohn & Co Llc added to a holding in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc by 176.06%. The purchase prices were between $6.08 and $8.84, with an estimated average price of $7.25. The stock is now traded at around $4.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 2,907,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Littlejohn & Co Llc added to a holding in Party City Holdco Inc by 221.72%. The purchase prices were between $4.9 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $6.58. The stock is now traded at around $4.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 1,431,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Littlejohn & Co Llc added to a holding in Atento S.A by 141.01%. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $28.17, with an estimated average price of $25.04. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 235,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Littlejohn & Co Llc added to a holding in NMI Holdings Inc by 21.30%. The purchase prices were between $19.46 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 510,698 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Littlejohn & Co Llc added to a holding in Audacy Inc by 62.91%. The purchase prices were between $2.43 and $3.86, with an estimated average price of $3.05. The stock is now traded at around $2.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,277,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Littlejohn & Co Llc added to a holding in Audacy Inc by 62.91%. The purchase prices were between $2.43 and $3.86, with an estimated average price of $3.05. The stock is now traded at around $2.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,277,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Littlejohn & Co Llc sold out a holding in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $18.89 and $29.72, with an estimated average price of $24.4.

Littlejohn & Co Llc sold out a holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The sale prices were between $21.72 and $29.98, with an estimated average price of $25.63.

Littlejohn & Co Llc sold out a holding in Univar Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $24.49 and $29.2, with an estimated average price of $27.06.

Littlejohn & Co Llc sold out a holding in FS Development Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $11.43.

Littlejohn & Co Llc sold out a holding in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.67 and $14.51, with an estimated average price of $10.09.

Littlejohn & Co Llc sold out a holding in Ferroglobe PLC. The sale prices were between $5.67 and $9.24, with an estimated average price of $6.79.