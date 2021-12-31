Littlejohn & Co Llc Buys CBL & Associates Properties Inc, Algoma Steel Group Inc, Tenet Healthcare Corp, Sells Adient PLC, Masonite International Corp, Cross Country Healthcare Inc

- New Purchases: CBL, ASTL, THC, AMPS, AMPS,
- Added Positions: AVAH, PRTY, ATTO, NMIH, SPR, PARR, AUD, AUD, WW, BRSP, GMS, PLTK, CW,
- Reduced Positions: ADNT, DOOR, CPLG, PCG, SRG, NRZ, TBT, HY, PIPP, TISI, NCMI, WPCB.U,
- Sold Out: CCRN, FTAI, UNVR, FSII, VOSO, GSM, HCAQ, MOTV, CBAH, ATMR, THMA, CCV, GLAQ, RBAC, CFVI, FPAC, FPAC, FYBR,
For the details of LITTLEJOHN & CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/littlejohn+%26+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LITTLEJOHN & CO LLC
- GMS Inc (GMS) - 776,299 shares, 13.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%
- CBL & Associates Properties Inc (CBL) - 1,323,858 shares, 11.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) - 1,338,683 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.28%
- Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) - 2,907,273 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 176.06%
- Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) - 1,698,868 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
Littlejohn & Co Llc initiated holding in CBL & Associates Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.22 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $30.23. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.95%. The holding were 1,323,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL)
Littlejohn & Co Llc initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.31%. The holding were 1,698,868 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)
Littlejohn & Co Llc initiated holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.02 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $73.32. The stock is now traded at around $80.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 178,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Altus Power Inc (AMPS)
Littlejohn & Co Llc initiated holding in Altus Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $6.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Altus Power Inc (AMPS)
Littlejohn & Co Llc initiated holding in Altus Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $6.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH)
Littlejohn & Co Llc added to a holding in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc by 176.06%. The purchase prices were between $6.08 and $8.84, with an estimated average price of $7.25. The stock is now traded at around $4.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 2,907,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY)
Littlejohn & Co Llc added to a holding in Party City Holdco Inc by 221.72%. The purchase prices were between $4.9 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $6.58. The stock is now traded at around $4.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 1,431,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Atento S.A (ATTO)
Littlejohn & Co Llc added to a holding in Atento S.A by 141.01%. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $28.17, with an estimated average price of $25.04. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 235,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH)
Littlejohn & Co Llc added to a holding in NMI Holdings Inc by 21.30%. The purchase prices were between $19.46 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 510,698 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Audacy Inc (AUD)
Littlejohn & Co Llc added to a holding in Audacy Inc by 62.91%. The purchase prices were between $2.43 and $3.86, with an estimated average price of $3.05. The stock is now traded at around $2.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,277,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Audacy Inc (AUD)
Littlejohn & Co Llc added to a holding in Audacy Inc by 62.91%. The purchase prices were between $2.43 and $3.86, with an estimated average price of $3.05. The stock is now traded at around $2.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,277,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN)
Littlejohn & Co Llc sold out a holding in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $18.89 and $29.72, with an estimated average price of $24.4.Sold Out: Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI)
Littlejohn & Co Llc sold out a holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The sale prices were between $21.72 and $29.98, with an estimated average price of $25.63.Sold Out: Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR)
Littlejohn & Co Llc sold out a holding in Univar Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $24.49 and $29.2, with an estimated average price of $27.06.Sold Out: FS Development Corp II (FSII)
Littlejohn & Co Llc sold out a holding in FS Development Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $11.43.Sold Out: Virtuoso Acquisition Corp (VOSO)
Littlejohn & Co Llc sold out a holding in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.67 and $14.51, with an estimated average price of $10.09.Sold Out: Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)
Littlejohn & Co Llc sold out a holding in Ferroglobe PLC. The sale prices were between $5.67 and $9.24, with an estimated average price of $6.79.
Here is the complete portfolio of LITTLEJOHN & CO LLC. Also check out:
1. LITTLEJOHN & CO LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LITTLEJOHN & CO LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LITTLEJOHN & CO LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LITTLEJOHN & CO LLC keeps buying