Carl Icahn Predicts a Bear Market Is Coming

Legendary activist investor appears in a rare interview with Bloomberg

2 hours ago
Summary
  • Icahn discusses activist investing, the dangers of money printing and taking on McDonald's over animal rights.
  • On Fed stimulus, he says, “You can't keep printing money; it will end badly at some point.” 
  • On if a a bear market could be coming, he says, “Over the next three to four years, you are going to see the whole thing hit the wall.” 
Legendary activist investor

Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio) appeared in a rare interview with Bloomberg last week. The guru sat down with the news outlet on his birthday, which is a true testament to the passion for the investing game he still has at 86 years old.

Fed money printing

Icahn opened with a stark warning on the Federal Reserve's practice of printing money.

Host Erik Schatzker asked, “You predicted Fed Stimulus would Metastasize. This is a movie you've seen before [referring to the 1970s inflation]. How does it end?"

Icahn said, "You can't keep printing money; it will end badly at some point... I’m not a macroeconomist, I just look at simple facts."

For context, the below chart of the M1 money supply shows one in five dollars were printed in 2020. This has led to a rapid increase of inflation to more than 7%, which is above the Fed's 2% target.

He went on to to say:

" I’m not predicting a short-term bear market; nobody can predict the near term, there are too many variables. Over the next three to four years, you are going to see the whole thing hit the wall.”

Activist investing

The guru was then asked how investors should invest during such an uncertain time. Of course, Icahn took this opportunity to praise activist investing, saying:

“The paradigm I find best for investing…..is activism. Going into companies where the stock is selling cheaply, we can go in there and we can do something…we can help that company. Sometimes we come as uninvited guests."

Icahn then goes on to talk about the need for activism in the U.S., as many companies are “terribly run."

"You have companies where the CEOs are making…$15 million per year and many are not capable of doing the job," he said.

However, the investor does cover himself by clarifying there are “many exceptions."

As an activist investor, Icahn said his role is to “go in there and try to clean it up.”

McDonald's and animal rights

Icahn, who is known for his tough, no-nonsense and non-emotional style, is surprisingly fighting for animal welfare against the world's largest fast-food chain, McDonald's Corp. (

MCD, Financial).

He emphasized this is not a battle he's "trying to make money from" and "doesn’t own shares."

The investor went on to to say, “I really do feel emotional for these animals…the unnecessary suffering. They put pigs in gestation crates for their whole life.”

If you're wondering how such a large emotional issue came up on Icahn’s radar, his daughter does work for the Humane Society and is an avid vegan.

Icahn seems to be taking this very seriously and vowed that his firm is "going to fight it as much as we can."

This has led to speculation of a possible proxy battle between the corporate raider and McDonald's.

Watch the full interview below.

Also check out:

