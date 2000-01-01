Warren Buffett Dumps Visa, Invests in Crypto-Friendly Nu

Berkshire Hathway ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) shocked the payments world when it revealed it dumped shares of Visa ( V, Financial) and Mastercard ( MA, Financial). According to a recently released SEC filing, Berkshire has sold $1.8 billion worth of Visa stock and $1.3 billion worth of Mastercard shares.

Berkshire has also invested in the largest fintech bank in South America, Nu Holdings Ltd. ( NU, Financial), which trades on the Brazilian exchange and New York Stock Exchange. The stock is trading 34% higher on the news.

Its subsidiary, Nubank, is Latin America’s largest fintech bank, offering a variety of customer-centric banking solutions based on digital technology. The company offers a range of personal accounts and has a mission to “bank the unbanked” in Latin America. In addition, it offers user-friendly banking for businesses and a variety of crypto products, including a bitcoin exchange-traded fund.

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) has historically been negative on cryptocurrency, along with Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio). The pair have in the past called crypto “rat poison” and stated it’s like “someone is trading turds and you feel left out.” But now this investment by Berkshire Hathaway has called into question those remarks, even though it is not known if Buffett himself made the investment directly or if it was one of his investing lieutenants.

Why Nu?

Nu has grown rapidly over the past several years, with revenue jumping from $319 million in 2018 to $737 million in 2020. In just the first nine months of 2021, revenue increased by 99% to $1.1 billion. As a classic value investor, Buffett and Berkshire must have seen an opportunity for growth at a reasonable price.

Why Latin America?

According to America’s Market Intelligence, there are three megatrends that are causing digital payments to boom in Latin America.

The first is high smartphone penetration. The primary enabler of financial inclusion, the smartphone is getting close to maximum penetration. With over 373 million adults having a smartphone, that’s 81% penetration.

The second trend is high digital bank penetration. Digital banks have reached more than 50% of the banked population. However, this is just 33% of the population overall, which means there is plenty of runway ahead for growth.

The last trend is the growth of e-commerce. The Brazilian e-commerce market grew 8% in 2020, reaching $191 billion, despite a large economic contraction. Aroung15% e-commerce growth is now projected through 2023.

Final thoughts

Berkshire Hathaway has on the face of things made an uncharacteristic investment. However, when we dive beneath the headlines, we see a different picture. The insurance conglomerate has invested in a market-leading digital bank that has a long runway of growth ahead. Banking and payments are a sector Berkshire has been an expert in for decades (via its investments in Wells Fargo ( WFC, Financial), Visa and Mastercard), thus investing in a fintech bank is not such a leap.

With regards to the crypto aspect of the bank, Buffett and Berkshire don’t control individual business strategies, they just invest in what works. It is clear cryptocurrency has seen a major surge in popularity and is actually more of a practical alternative in Latin American countries where, in the past, inflation has been rampant.