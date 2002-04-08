ASTRA SPACE F/K/A HOLICITY DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Astra Space f/k/a Holicity To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity, Inc. (“Astra Space” or the “Company”) ( ASTR, HOL) and reminds investors of the April 11, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.



As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Astra cannot launch “anywhere”; (2) Astra significantly overstated its addressable market; (3) Astra overstated the effectiveness of its designs and reliability; (4) Astra significantly overstated its plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan; and (5) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On December 29, 2021, market researcher Kerrisdale Capital released a report entitled “Astra Space, Inc ( ASTR, Financial): Headed for Dis-Astra” (the “Report”) which alleged a myriad of issues with the Company. As detailed in the complaint, the Report detailed concerns about the Company’s: (i) “claims that it can launch anywhere”; (ii) “reliability and quality issues”; and (iii) “plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan.” Following that Report, shares of the Company’s stock fell $1.10 per share, or approximately 14% in value, to close at $6.61 per share on December 29, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

