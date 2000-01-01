Ocugen Pops 28.03% on FDA News

Shares of Ocugen Inc. ( OCGN, Financial) leaped by 28.03% to $4.43 after trading closed on Friday, CNBC reported. The sharp rise came after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted its clinical hold on the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company's investigational new drug application to evaluate a candidate for a Covid-19 vaccine.

Ocugen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and vaccines. The FDA had placed a clinical hold on its Investigational New Drug application to evaluate the Covid-19 vaccine candidate, BBV152, known as Covaxin outside the United States.

Covaxin is a whole-virion inactivated Covid-19 investigational vaccine candidate that uses the same vero cell manufacturing platform that has been used in the production of polio vaccines for decades, the company said in a release.

“We are pleased to be able to move our clinical program for Covaxin forward, which we hope will bring us closer to offering an alternative Covid-19 vaccine," Dr. Shankar Musunuri, chairman of the board, CEO and co-founder, said. “We firmly believe that managing this pandemic requires more than one approach to vaccines, so we are heartened to be able to continue developing our vaccine candidate.”

Covaxin (BBVI52) is an investigational vaccine candidate product in the U.S., the company explained. It was developed by Hyderabad, India-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research – National Institute of Virology. Covaxin is a highly purified and inactivated vaccine that is manufactured using a vero cell manufacturing platform.

With more than 200 million doses having been administered to adults outside the U.S., Covaxin is currently authorized under emergency use in 20 countries, and applications for emergency use authorization are pending in more than 60 other countries. The World Health Organization recently added the drug to its list of vaccines authorized for emergency use. Additionally, as many as 110 countries have agreed to mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates with India that includes vaccination using Covaxin.

Bharat Biotech holds more than 145 global patents, a wide product portfolio of more than 16 vaccines and four biotherapeutics registrations in more than 123 countries, and the WHO prequalifications.

Earlier this month, Ocugen released the results of a survey conducted by The Harris Poll on its behalf. It found that 73% of Americans "would like to see additional (Covid-19) vaccine options available that are developed from a more traditional method." The only Covid-19 vaccines currently approved or authorized in the U.S. are based on messenger RNA (mRNA) and DNA technologies that haven't been used in previously approved vaccines.

Ocugen has “extremely strong growth potential, especially because of its success with the Covid-19 vaccination development, testing, and approval,” noted TipRanks at the end of January. “The company’s diverse portfolio and partnerships give it a compelling competitive edge in the market. Currently, the company is focusing on developing a single drug that will focus on targeting several retinal diseases.”

The company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results and provide a business update before the opening bell on Friday, Feb. 25.