Affirm Holdings: Still Pricey Despite the Pullback

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, Affirm Holdings Inc. ( AFRM, Financial) is a leading fintech company that offersbuy now pay later services for point-of-sale transactions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

The company’s products include a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions and a consumer-focused mobile application. The company partners with banks to enable consumers to pay for a purchase over one to 48 months. Its merchants include both small and large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands and brick-and-mortar stores covering a range of industries. Affirm has partnered with e-commerce platforms such as Shopify Inc. ( SHOP, Financial) and BigCommerce Holdings Inc ( BIGC, Financial) to offer its services on online retail platforms as well. Although Affirm continues to report stellar revenue growth, the company seems to be struggling to become profitable, which is a cause for concern as the competitive environment is poised to become challenging in the coming years as many leading financial services companies are entering this market.

Healthy top line, but an alarming bottom line

Affirm Holdings lost almost 20% of its market value on Feb. 10 after the company delivered mixed results for the fiscal second quarter ended in December. Although the company reported impressive sales growth, investors were more focused on the massive growth in expenses that outpaced revenue growth, resulting in a larger-than-expected loss.

With increases in network revenue, interest income linked to the growth of gross merchandise value and gains on loan sales, revenue increased 77% year over year to $361 million. An increase in stock-based compensation to $82 million, investments in product engineering, talent and marketing were the driving forces behind the operating loss of $196.1 million and the net loss of $159.7 million.

Efforts to drive growth

Buy now pay later is gaining in popularity in many parts of the world, so Affirm is banking on this favorable trend. The active number of consumers served by the company grew 150% year over year to more than 11 million in the most recent quarter. The number of merchants that allow checkout with Affirm grew more than 20-fold in the quarter as well, and this growth was primarily driven by Shop Pay Installments by merchants on Shopify’s platform. Over the last Black Friday to Cyber Monday period, Affirm processed a remarkable 1.6% of all e-commerce sales in the U.S., which speaks volumes of the strong adoption of its payment solutions.

The company is also becoming less dependent on struggling Peloton Interactive ( PTON, Financial) and is focusing on partnering with prominent retail and e-commerce leaders such as Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN, Financial), Walmart Inc. ( WMT, Financial), Target ( TGT, Financial) and Shopify. Last November, the company completed the introduction of the first integrated point-of-sale solution at Amazon as its very first buy now pay later partner in the U.S. and launched a new debit card product with installment payment functionality.

With this new debit card, named Debit+, which was launched in partnership with Visa Inc. ( V, Financial), Affirm now can form partnerships with any brick-and-mortar store in the country. The card links directly to customers’ existing bank accounts and allows them to split up payments into installments if the transaction is valued between $100 and $1,000. The card is still at the testing stage, but could turn out to be a revolutionary product that transforms the online payment industry.

Risks to monitor

Even though the buy now pay later market is expected to grow at a compounded annual rate of 45.7% through 2030, a study by Credit Karma revealed that a third of U.S consumers who used these services have fallen behind on one or more payments, and the likelihood of default is higher among younger customers. This is a key risk to monitor as tightening credit conditions in the U.S. might result in a higher number of active users defaulting on their payments.

The competition in the industry is also heating up, which is another negative development for Affirm. Leading payment and financial services companies such as Klarna, AfterPay Ltd. ( AFTPY, Financial) and PayPal Holdings Inc. ( PYPL, Financial) are entering this space to offer similar services. Just last year, PayPal announced it would acquire Paidy, a Japanese payments company, while Block Inc. ( SQ, Financial) agreed to acquire AfterPay. Companies with deep pockets are likely to invest billions of dollars to tap into the growth opportunities available in this market, so Affirm might find it difficult to maintain the robust revenue growth seen in the recent past because of this increasing competition.

Takeaway

Affirm's stock has declined 65% over the last 12 months, but even with this massive decline in market value, the company is still valued at over 8 times forward sales. The company has yet to turn a profit as well, so paying 8 times expected sales seems expensive given it is faced with multiple risks that could challenge future growth.