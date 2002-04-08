Autolus Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on March 10

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc ( AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and operational highlights before open of U.S. markets on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET/1:30 pm GMT to discuss the company’s financial results and provide a general business update. To listen to the webcast and view the accompanying slide presentation, please go to the events section of Autolus’ website

The call may also be accessed by dialing (866) 679-5407 for U.S. and Canada callers or (409) 217-8320 for international callers. Please reference conference ID 2794888. After the conference call, a replay will be available for one week. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 for U.S. and Canada callers or (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please reference conference ID 2794888.

Contact:

Julia Wilson

+44 (0) 7818 430877

[email protected]

Susan A. Noonan

S.A. Noonan Communications

+1-212-966-3650

[email protected]