KRISPY KREME® Partners with TWIX® for First-Ever Irresistible Caramelly, Cookie-ie, Crunchy Doughnuts

Always siding with deliciousness, Krispy Kreme is partnering with TWIX® for the first time ever to create three all-new caramelly, cookie-ie, crunchy doughnuts, including stuffing an entire TWIX® Cookie Bar inside a delicious Krispy Kreme doughnut.

Three new doughnuts created by two beloved brands available beginning Feb. 21, including one with a full-sized TWIX® Cookie Bar inside! (Photo: Business Wire)

Beginning Feb. 21 for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme shops throughout the U.S., doughnut and candy bar lovers can enjoy the unique experience of Krispy Kreme doughnuts made, topped and stuffed with TWIX® Bars:

Caramel Cookie Crunch Bar Doughnut filled with a TWIX ® Cookie Bar: a bar-shaped doughnut, filled with Chocolate KREME™ and a full-size TWIX ® Bar, dipped in chocolate icing, drizzled with dulce de leche and chocolate icing and topped with even more TWIX ® pieces.

a bar-shaped doughnut, filled with Chocolate KREME™ and a full-size TWIX Bar, dipped in chocolate icing, drizzled with dulce de leche and chocolate icing and topped with even more TWIX pieces. Caramel Cookie Crunch Original Filled Doughnut topped with TWIX ® Cookie Bar pieces: a chocolate iced doughnut with salted caramel filling, topped with TWIX ® Bar pieces and drizzled with dulce de leche.

a chocolate iced doughnut with salted caramel filling, topped with TWIX Bar pieces and drizzled with dulce de leche. Mini Caramel Cookie Doughnut topped with TWIX® Cookie Bar pieces: An Original Glazed® mini, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with TWIX® Bar pieces.

“We are always looking for new ways to provide our fans an awesome doughnut experience, so we’ve partnered with another iconic brand – TWIX® – for the first time ever. We created mini and fun-size doughnuts made with TWIX® Bars and then went even further to create a bar-shaped doughnut with a full-size TWIX® Bar in the middle!” said Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena.

The regular sized doughnuts are available to purchase individually and as a specialty dozen to share containing four Caramel Cookie Crunch Bar Doughnuts filled with a TWIX® Bar, four Caramel Cookie Crunch Original Filled Doughnuts topped with TWIX® Bar pieces, and four Original Glazed Doughnuts. The Mini Caramel Cookie Doughnut topped with TWIX® Bar pieces is available in a box of 16 that also includes four Mini Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles Doughnuts, four Mini Chocolate Iced Doughnuts and four Mini Original Glazed Doughnuts.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing e-Commerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com%2FKrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com%2FKrispyKreme.

About Mars, Incorporated

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 125,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world’s best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M’s®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN’S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world’s pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. The+Mars+Compass, inspired by the Economics of Mutuality, is used to measure the company’s progress in service of its purpose; The world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today.

For more information about Mars, please visit mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

