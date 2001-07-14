BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Announces Catherine Park as Vice President, Investor Relations

BJ%27s+Wholesale+Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced today that Catherine Park will join the company as vice president, investor relations, effective February 21, 2022.

Catherine Park, vice president, investor relations (Photo: Business Wire)

“We remain committed to stakeholder engagement and enhancing our investor relations initiatives,” said Laura Felice, executive vice president, chief financial officer. “Catherine’s broad financial and investor management experience will help elevate our buy and sell-side relationships, while providing our executive leadership team with trusted counsel on a range of activities, including quarterly earnings.”

In her role, Park will be responsible for providing strategic counsel to the executive leadership team in managing the organization’s investor relations activities.

“I’m excited to join the team at BJ’s and help elevate its presence with investors, while helping to guide and facilitate the company’s IR activities,” said Park. “BJ’s has a strong reputation and I look forward to working alongside this first-class team to drive transformation.”

Most recently, Park was executive director of investor relations at MGM Resorts International, where she oversaw the investor relations efforts of the company’s multi-faceted structure and led their quarterly earnings process. Prior to that, she was vice president, corporate banking at JPMorgan Chase where she directed pitches and executions including syndicated finance for public and private companies in a diverse range of industries. Catherine holds a Bachelor of Science in Operations Research from Columbia University.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 226 clubs and 157 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).

