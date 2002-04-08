ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|14-Feb-22
|58,574
|€550.72
|€32,257,908.42
|15-Feb-22
|56,670
|€569.22
|€32,257,969.42
|16-Feb-22
|55,917
|€576.89
|€32,258,025.23
|17-Feb-22
|55,538
|€580.82
|€32,257,620.04
|18-Feb-22
|55,827
|€577.86
|€32,260,380.03
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
|Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771