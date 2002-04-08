Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (

ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
14-Feb-2258,574€550.72€32,257,908.42
15-Feb-2256,670€569.22€32,257,969.42
16-Feb-2255,917€576.89€32,258,025.23
17-Feb-2255,538€580.82€32,257,620.04
18-Feb-2255,827€577.86€32,260,380.03

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations ContactsInvestor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771


Author's Avatar
