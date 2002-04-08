Metals & Mining Company Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing
NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the February 15th – 17th Metals & Mining Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.
REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3JyQePx
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download shareholder materials from the company’s “virtual trade booth”.
Presentations:
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Keynote Presentation: “How the Credit Cycle Drives Precious Metals Mining Valuations”
Daniel Oliver Jr., Managing Member of Myrmikan Capital, LLC
|Keynote: “The Precious Metals Bull Market: Where's It's Been, Where It's Going”
Dave Kranzler
Publisher of Mining Stock Journal and Short Seller’s Journal
Managing Member, Golden Returns Capital
|FYI Resources Ltd.
|(OTCQX: FYIRF | ASX: FYI)
|Copper Fox Metals Inc.
|(OTCQX: CPFXF | TSX-V: CUU)
|Los Andes Copper Ltd.
|(OTCQX: LSANF | TSX-V: LA)
|Cypress Development Corp.
|(OTCQX: CYDVF | TSX-V: CYP)
|Astra Exploration
|(TSX-V: ASTR)
|Red Pine Exploration Inc.
|( RDEXF | TSX-V: RPX)
|Galantas Gold Corp.
|(OTCQX: GALKF | TSX-V: GAL)
|Pampa Metals Corp.
|(OTCQB PMMCF | CSE: PM)
|Kodiak Copper Corp.
|( KDKCF | TSX-V: KDK)
|Silver Tiger Metals Inc.
|(OTCQX: SLVTF | TSX-V: SLVR)
|Blue Thunder Mining Inc.
|( BLTMF | TSX-V: BLUE)
|QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd.
|(OTCQX: QEXGF | TSX-V: QEX)
|Blackstone Minerals Ltd.
|(OTCQX: BLSTF | ASX: BSX)
|Nova Royalty Corp.
|( NOVRF | TSX-V: NOVR)
|Newcore Gold Ltd.
|(OTCQX: NCAUF | TSX-V: NCAU)
|Electra Battery Materials Corp.
|(OTCQX: ELBMF | TSX-V: ELBM)
|Minera Alamos, Inc.
|(OTCQX: MAIFF | TSX-V: MAI)
|Radisson Mining Resources Inc.
|( RMRDF | TSX-V: RDS)
|Karora Resources Inc.
|(OTCQX: KRRGF | TSX: KRR)
|E3 Metals Corp.
|(OTCQX: EEMMF | TSX-V: ETMC)
|Honey Badger Silver Inc.
|( HBEIF | TSX-V: TUF)
|Sun Summit Minerals Corp.
|( SMREF | TSX-V: SMN)
|Group Ten Metals Inc.
|( PGEZF | TSX- V: PGE)
|American Rare Earths Ltd.
|( ARRNF | ASX: ARR)
|Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.
|( CCWOF | TSX-V: CCW)
|Val-d’Or Mining Corporation
|(Pink: VDOMF | TSX-V: VZZ)
|Graycliff Exploration Ltd.
|( GRYCF | CSE: GRAY)
|Reyna Silver Corp.
|(OTCQX: RSNVF| TSX-V: RSLV)
|Troilus Gold Corp.
|(OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG)
|Renforth Resources Inc.
|( RFHRF | CSE: RFR)
|Viva Gold Corp.
|( VAUCF | TSX-V: VAU)
|Aztec Minerals Corp.
|( AZZTF | TSX-V: AZT)
|Kuya Silver Corp.
|( KUYAF | CSE: KUYA)
|Precipitate Gold Corp.
|( PREIF | TSX-V: PRG)
|Novo Resources Corp.
|(OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO)
|Champion Iron Ltd.
|(OTCQX: CIAFF | TSX: CIA | ASX: CIA)
|Tesoro Resources Limited
|( TSORF | ASX: TSO)
|Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.
|( PEXZF | TSX-V: PEX)
|White Gold Corp.
|(OTCQX: WHGOF | TSX-V: WGO)
|Omai Gold Mines Corp.
|(Pink: OMGGF | TSX-V: OMG)
