Metals & Mining Company Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Just now
NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the February 15th – 17th Metals & Mining Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3JyQePx

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download shareholder materials from the company’s “virtual trade booth”.

Presentations:

PresentationTicker(s)
Keynote Presentation: “How the Credit Cycle Drives Precious Metals Mining Valuations”

Daniel Oliver Jr., Managing Member of Myrmikan Capital, LLC
Keynote: “The Precious Metals Bull Market: Where's It's Been, Where It's Going”

Dave Kranzler
Publisher of Mining Stock Journal and Short Seller’s Journal
Managing Member, Golden Returns Capital
FYI Resources Ltd.(OTCQX: FYIRF | ASX: FYI)
Copper Fox Metals Inc.(OTCQX: CPFXF | TSX-V: CUU)
Los Andes Copper Ltd.(OTCQX: LSANF | TSX-V: LA)
Cypress Development Corp.(OTCQX: CYDVF | TSX-V: CYP)
Astra Exploration(TSX-V: ASTR)
Red Pine Exploration Inc.( RDEXF | TSX-V: RPX)
Galantas Gold Corp.(OTCQX: GALKF | TSX-V: GAL)
Pampa Metals Corp.(OTCQB PMMCF | CSE: PM)
Kodiak Copper Corp.( KDKCF | TSX-V: KDK)
Silver Tiger Metals Inc.(OTCQX: SLVTF | TSX-V: SLVR)
Blue Thunder Mining Inc.( BLTMF | TSX-V: BLUE)
QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd.(OTCQX: QEXGF | TSX-V: QEX)
Blackstone Minerals Ltd.(OTCQX: BLSTF | ASX: BSX)
Nova Royalty Corp.( NOVRF | TSX-V: NOVR)
Newcore Gold Ltd.(OTCQX: NCAUF | TSX-V: NCAU)
Electra Battery Materials Corp.(OTCQX: ELBMF | TSX-V: ELBM)
Minera Alamos, Inc.(OTCQX: MAIFF | TSX-V: MAI)
Radisson Mining Resources Inc.( RMRDF | TSX-V: RDS)
Karora Resources Inc.(OTCQX: KRRGF | TSX: KRR)
E3 Metals Corp.(OTCQX: EEMMF | TSX-V: ETMC)
Honey Badger Silver Inc.( HBEIF | TSX-V: TUF)
Sun Summit Minerals Corp.( SMREF | TSX-V: SMN)
Group Ten Metals Inc.( PGEZF | TSX- V: PGE)
American Rare Earths Ltd.( ARRNF | ASX: ARR)
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.( CCWOF | TSX-V: CCW)
Val-d’Or Mining Corporation(Pink: VDOMF | TSX-V: VZZ)
Graycliff Exploration Ltd.( GRYCF | CSE: GRAY)
Reyna Silver Corp.(OTCQX: RSNVF| TSX-V: RSLV)
Troilus Gold Corp.(OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG)
Renforth Resources Inc.( RFHRF | CSE: RFR)
Viva Gold Corp.( VAUCF | TSX-V: VAU)
Aztec Minerals Corp.( AZZTF | TSX-V: AZT)
Kuya Silver Corp.( KUYAF | CSE: KUYA)
Precipitate Gold Corp.( PREIF | TSX-V: PRG)
Novo Resources Corp.(OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO)
Champion Iron Ltd.(OTCQX: CIAFF | TSX: CIA | ASX: CIA)
Tesoro Resources Limited( TSORF | ASX: TSO)
Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.( PEXZF | TSX-V: PEX)
White Gold Corp.(OTCQX: WHGOF | TSX-V: WGO)
Omai Gold Mines Corp.(Pink: OMGGF | TSX-V: OMG)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
[email protected]
